Daily Horoscope: March 11, 2023

Venus in Aries makes a helpful connection with Mars in Gemini at 10:05 AM, inspiring a light, flirtatious atmosphere. People may feel competitive, but the mood is friendly overall. Mercury in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus at 4:04 PM, inspiring brilliant innovations! Exciting discussions could take place. Deep emotions can be explored as the moon moves through Scorpio.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for March!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus in your sign, Aries, connects with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, inspiring a fun, chatty atmosphere! Mercury in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you learning something surprising. A brilliant idea can help turn a dream into a reality.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Aries, connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring creativity and an easygoing, fun atmosphere. Mercury in Pisces connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, inspiring excitement in your social life! Chance meetings may take place.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You can feel especially popular and there could be excitement in your social life as Venus in Aries connects with Mars in your sign, Gemini! Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Pisces, connects with brilliant Uranus in Taurus: Your intuition and wit may bring you great success today!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Career success and general popularity could take place as Venus in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini. Mercury in fellow water sign Pisces connects with electric Uranus in Taurus, which may find you connecting with exciting, unexpected people. Brilliant ideas can be shared.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus in fellow fire sign Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a fun atmosphere, and the mood in your social life can be especially exciting. This could be a great time to network and meet people. Exciting discussions about your career or finances take pace as Mercury in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Excitement could pop up in your career or your life in the public eye as Venus in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in your opposite sign Pisces, connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which could find you sharing or receiving surprising news!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus in Aries connects with Mars in fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring a fun, open-hearted atmosphere! Romance flows, but people might be in the mood for some friendly competition, too. Unexpected solutions to tricky problems may be found as Mercury in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An atmosphere of fun flows as Venus in Aries connects with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini. Mercury in fellow water sign Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you and a partner having a communication breakthrough. You may connect with someone unexpected today.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus in fellow fire sign Aries connects with Mars in your opposite sign Gemini, making for a fun, productive atmosphere in your relationships. Mercury in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring a much needed change to your routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a fun, productive energy. Thrilling news may be shared as Mercury in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus! Boredom can be banished.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus in Aries connects with Mars in fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring a fun and flirtatious atmosphere! Productive discussions can take place. Mercury in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Uranus, now in Taurus, which could find you making surprising changes at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Delightful gifts may be exchanged as Venus in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini! A productive discussion about what’s important to you could take place. Mercury in your sign, Pisces, connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing a surprising message your way.