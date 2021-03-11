Daily Horoscope: March 12, 2021

The moon in dreamy water sign Pisces mingles with brilliant Uranus at 12:50 AM, creating an excellent energy for brainstorming and an exciting moment for communication! Some surprises may take place. The moon meets sweet Venus at 10:29 PM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Pisces encourages you to slow down and rest! A breakthrough may come in meditation today. Sweet fantasies are indulged.

Taurus

The moon in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and you’re connecting with exciting people as the moon connects with Uranus. Easy energy flows around connection as the moon meets charming Venus.

Gemini

The moon in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, finding you reflecting on your goals and life in public. You’re feeling popular as the moon meets charming Venus!

Cancer

You’re in an open-minded and adventurous mood as the moon moves through Pisces, and you’re connecting with exciting, unexpected people as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus!

Leo

The moon in Pisces finds you working out issues regarding debts and taxes. Breakthroughs concerning your career may take place, and someone may be eager to invest in you, dear Leo!

Virgo

The moon is in your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Thrilling conversations may take place as the moon connects with Uranus. An easy energy flows around relating to others as the moon meets Venus.

Libra

You’re busy tackling your to-do list and getting organized as the moon moves through Pisces. The moon connects with Uranus, helping you come up with a breakthrough idea to resolve issues, and the moon meets your ruling planet Venus, inspiring an easygoing mood.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood, especially as the moon meets darling Venus! You may run into some unexpected people as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius

You’re focused on home and family as the moon moves through Pisces today, and may be making some important changes to your schedule that allow more flexibility as the moon connects with Uranus.

Capricorn

Today is all about communication as the moon moves through Pisces! Breakthrough ideas may be shared as the moon mingles with brilliant Uranus, and a sweet energy flows around connection as the moon meets Venus.

Aquarius

Your focus is on wealth and security as the moon moves through Pisces. The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, which may find you problem solving at home.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! Exciting conversations and brilliant ideas are born as the moon mingles with electric Uranus. You’re feeling charming as the moon meets Venus.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.