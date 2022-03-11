Daily Horoscope: March 12, 2022

The moon in Cancer mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 2:37 AM, inspiring experimentation, and we’re feeling generous and easygoing as the moon connects with expansive Jupiter in Pisces at 12:07 PM. The moon and sun in Pisces make a harmonious connection at 11:52 PM, inspiring creativity and connection.

All times ET.

Aries

You may be in the mood to get cozy at home today as the moon moves through Cancer. It’s a lovely time to entertain dear ones and share old stories and memories together!

Taurus

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and exciting information may be shared or social connections made as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter and the sun, both in Pisces.

Gemini

The moon in Cancer may find you focused on money today, and good luck in your career or material success may come your way as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter and with the sun, both in Pisces.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, so make time to sit with your emotions! You may be ready to branch out beyond your usual routine and try something new as the moon mingles with Jupiter and the sun, both in Pisces.

Leo

Take it slow and rest, dear Leo, as the moon moves through Cancer. The moon connects with Jupiter and with the sun in transformative Pisces, making it a powerful time for release and closure.

Virgo

The moon in Cancer may find you focused on your social life today, and some exciting introductions or conversations can arrive as the moon mingles with Jupiter and the sun in your opposite sign Pisces.

Libra

The moon in Cancer may find you focused on your career today, and you could be feeling especially inspired and working on exciting projects as the moon mingles with Jupiter and the sun, both in Pisces.

Scorpio

The moon, Jupiter, and the sun are connecting in water signs Cancer and Pisces today, creating an easygoing, fun atmosphere! A romantic, creatively inspired energy flows.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer connects with Jupiter and the sun in Pisces today, which can find you reflecting on themes like security and trust. Expectations concerning money may be explored with partners today.

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and it connects with lucky Jupiter and the sun, both in Pisces, which can find you having profound conversations!

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer may inspire you to get organized and tackle your to-do list today, and a handsome pay off can arrive as the moon connects with Jupiter and the sun in Pisces—just don’t over-schedule yourself!

Pisces

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, creating a playful, flirtatious atmosphere, and a lucky energy flows as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter and the sun, both in Pisces. The mood is free-spirited, creative, and expansive!