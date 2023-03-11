Daily Horoscope: March 12, 2023

Surprising feelings may pop up as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 12:43 AM. The moon connects with Mercury in Pisces at 3:07 AM, the sun in Pisces at 12:32 PM, and Neptune in Pisces at 6:18 PM, inspiring an emotionally connected and creative atmosphere. Deep conversations and powerful insights can be made.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Mercury, the sun, and Neptune, all in Pisces, inspiring a powerful atmosphere for emotional breakthroughs and letting go of the past. You can gain deep insight about yourself, Aries.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus, perhaps finding you connecting with someone unexpectedly. A situation that’s been building in your relationships could take a surprising turn. Stay flexible and open-minded.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio makes harmonious connections with your ruling planet Mercury, the sun, and with Neptune, all in dreamy, creative Pisces, which can bode especially well for your career and reputation!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

It’s a powerful moment for water signs as the moon in Scorpio aligns with Mercury, the sun, and Neptune, all in Pisces! Things can come together easily for you today, dear Cancer. Romance, creativity, and adventure are in the air.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You may be ready to make a big change in your life, one that may impact you personally and professionally. The moon in Scorpio connects with Mercury, the sun, and Neptune, all in Pisces, which can find you letting go of the past in some significant way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio lights up the communication sector of your chart, and surprising news may arrive as it opposes Uranus in Taurus. The moon also mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, the sun, and Neptune, all in Pisces, which bodes especially well for your relationships!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio can find you focused on themes like finances, comfort, and security today, and you might be gathering the resources you need with ease as the moon connects with Mercury, the sun, and Neptune, all in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Scorpio! This is a powerful time to connect with your feelings and focus on self care. Creativity and romance abound as the moon mingles with Mercury, the sun, and Neptune, all in fellow water sign Pisces!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio calls on you to slow down and rest. The moon’s connection with Mercury, the sun, and Neptune, all in Pisces, can find you in a sensitive, nostalgic mood. This could be a very powerful moment to connect with your intuition.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Scorpio lights up the friendship sector of your chart, and it mingles with Mercury, the sun, and Neptune in Pisces, which can be fantastic for communication. This could be an excellent time to meet new friends and connect with groups and communities that share your hobbies and interests.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and you may be winning exciting rewards as the moon mingles with Mercury, the sun, and Neptune, all in Pisces, the zodiac sign of limitlessness and abundance!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, and great new opportunities could come your way as the moon mingles with Mercury, the sun, and your ruling planet Neptune, all in your sign, Pisces. Exciting travel plans may unfold.