Daily Horoscope: March 12, 2026

The day has a slightly feral edge, and honestly, that may help. Mercury retrograde in Pisces keeps feelings, conversations, and assumptions moving in strange directions, while Venus in Aries makes desire harder to soften for public consumption. Meanwhile, the Moon in Capricorn runs into Neptune, Saturn, and Venus before throwing a helpful sextile to Mars and Mercury, so irritation can turn useful fast when we stop pretending everything’s fine. Right there in the middle of it, stargazer, comes the part where we admit what’s been getting under our skin. We may feel emotionally booked, sexually impulsive, or freshly allergic to other people’s nonsense. Good. That reaction has information in it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something finally clicks between what you feel and what you’re ready to do about it. The moon sextile to your ruling planet, gives emotion a spine, which means avoidance looks a lot less cute today. Aries, send the text, make the plan, admit the craving. You’re hottest when your instincts and your honesty stop playing separate roles in the story now.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You may want tenderness and immediate gratification at the exact same time, which is a very human problem and a very expensive one if shopping gets involved. The Moon square your ruling planet can make comfort hard to pin down. Taurus, don’t say yes just to keep the mood cute. A craving isn’t always a green light, especially when resentment’s waiting backstage.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You could finally say the thing that’s been sitting in your throat like a cursed email draft. The Moon sextile to Mercury retrograde, gives confession, confrontation, and accidental honesty a surprisingly usable window. Gemini, stop editing yourself into a diplomatic little ghost. The truth may come out messy, but messy still beats spending another day trapped inside somebody else’s version of the story.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You may wake up feeling like everybody wants something, and by noon, you’re done being the emotional concierge. With the Moon in Capricorn squaring Neptune, Saturn, and Venus, people’s expectations can feel exhausting fast. Cancer, keep your compassion but lose the guilt. The sextiles to Mars and Mercury help you say what needs saying without making it a whole tragic opera.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You may be craving devotion, attention, or a sign from the universe that somebody finally gets it. With the Sun in Pisces, desire can get dressed up in fantasy and handed a glowing filter. Leo, keep your heart open without auditioning for disappointment. Not every connection needs a grand myth wrapped around it. Some people are hot. Some people are healing. Very few are both.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You may be one unread message away from rewriting the entire relationship in your head. The Moon sextile to Mercury retrograde, helps you talk things through, but only if you stop pretending you’re “fine” while internally building a case file. Virgo, ask the awkward question. Clear communication may feel painfully uncool in the moment, but it beats another day of overthinking somebody else’s weird behavior.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Trying to keep everyone happy could feel especially thankless today, especially when your own mood keeps changing its mind. The Moon square Venus can bring out irritation, craving, and the sudden urge to cancel plans with dramatic flair. Libra, you don’t owe anybody a pretty version of your truth. Say what feels off before it turns into silent resentment and bad posture.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Someone in your orbit may be doing that exhausting thing where every interaction has an invisible power struggle baked into it. Pluto in Aquarius keeps exposing the politics inside friendships, group chats, and shared spaces. Scorpio, resist the urge to play detective for free. Read the room, protect your energy, and let people reveal their own weirdness without making it your side job.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Hope can get strangely sentimental when Jupiter’s in Cancer, and today may catch you missing a person, place, or version of yourself you swore you were done with. Nostalgia has great lighting and terrible judgment. Sagittarius, let the memory visit without handing it your wallet, your body, or your weekend. What nourishes you now deserves way more respect than what merely feels familiar.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Responsibility may feel especially personal today, like every unanswered text, unfinished task, and weird look from across the room somehow became your problem. The Moon square Saturn can bring a heavy mood, but it also exposes where you’ve been too hard on yourself. Capricorn, not every delay means failure. Give yourself a little grace before turning one off day into a character indictment.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Stability may catch you off guard today. Uranus in Taurus has been rewriting your relationship to home, routine, and what actually makes life worth living, and some part of you is finally admitting you want nicer things and softer edges. Aquarius, that doesn’t make you boring. It makes you honest. Stop acting like wanting peace, beauty, and a full fridge is some ideological failure.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Boundaries may feel weirdly porous today, which gets dangerous fast when fantasy starts dressing itself up as intuition. The Moon square Neptune can make people, promises, and your own impulses look way better in soft focus. Pisces, pause before giving someone access to your time, body, or faith. Not everything that feels magnetic is healthy, holy, or even remotely worth the cleanup.

Pisces monthly horoscope