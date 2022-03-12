Daily Horoscope: March 13, 2022

The moon in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces at 12:25 AM, inspiring our imaginations, and the sun meets Neptune in Pisces at 7:43 AM, bringing an especially fanciful and creative mood! Spiritual connections can form, creativity flows, and it’s a magical time to explore your fantasies. The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 11:44 AM, which may stir up deep and intense emotions. The moon enters Leo at 3:32 PM, inspiring us to connect with our heart’s purpose.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a powerful time to explore your spirituality and connect with your inner voice as the sun meets mystical Neptune in Pisces. The moon also enters fellow fire sign Leo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Make time to relax and have fun!

Taurus

You may be connecting with especially inspiring or creative people today as the sun meets dreamy Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Leo, also bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Gemini

The sun and Neptune meet in creative water sign Pisces today, brightly illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Your influence and glamour is especially strong at this time, and the moon enters Leo, which might also kick up communication.

Cancer

The sun and Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces today, which can find you having an especially deep, insightful conversation, and maybe traveling someplace inspiring! The moon enters Leo, also bringing your focus to finances.

Leo

The moon meets Neptune in Pisces and things may feel a little soupy; divisions can be hard to decipher. It’s a powerful time to collaborate, and an important opportunity to set and be clear about boundaries. The moon enters your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self love!

Virgo

The sun and Neptune meet in your opposite sign Pisces today, activating the relationship sector of your chart, which can find you connecting with especially inspiring, creative, and charming people! A deep spiritual bond may form. The moon also enters Leo, encouraging you to slow down and rest!

Libra

Creativity flows as the sun and Neptune meet in Pisces! An exciting new project can begin, but it’s also important not to over-schedule yourself. Letting your mind wander and giving yourself room to play around with ideas are part of being productive. The moon enters Leo, which can also find you networking and connecting with friends.

Scorpio

The sun and Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces today, which may make for a hugely romantic, whimsical atmosphere! An exciting creative project might be beginning. The moon also enters Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career.

Sagittarius

You may be in an especially sentimental mood as the sun meets Neptune in Pisces. Adventure might also be in store as the moon enters fellow fire sign Leo. Home and family may be on your mind, as well as travel and exploration.

Capricorn

The sun meets Neptune in Pisces today, which may find you having an inspiring conversation or receiving intriguing news. The moon also enters Leo, shifting your focus to finances, especially themes like debts, taxes, or resources you share with other people.

Aquarius

A special gift may arrive or you could be exploring a new talent as the sun meets Neptune in Pisces. Money might also be on your mind. Know what you’re worth, dear Aquarius, and be fearless when asking for what you deserve. The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, which can also find you focused on relationships.

Pisces

The sun meets your ruling planet Neptune in your sign today, Pisces, marking the start of an exciting new chapter in your life. A whimsical, imaginative energy flows. It’s a thrilling moment to explore your dreams and fantasies. The moon also enters Leo, encouraging you to reflect on your daily habits and consider what you want your schedule to look like moving forward.