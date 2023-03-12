Daily Horoscope: March 13, 2023

Information may be unearthed as the moon in Scorpio mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:58 AM. Powerful discussions can take place. The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius at 3:21 AM, making for an uplifting atmosphere! Limitations and boundaries are discussed as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 4:34 AM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

New opportunities may arrive as the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius! But the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, reminding you that you can’t say yes to every invitation that comes your way. Spend time getting clear on how you truly want to invest your time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you connecting with powerful people and having deep discussions with your partners. The moon enters Sagittarius later on, and you’re getting your bills organized.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. Discussions about boundaries between your personal life and work life, or your future goals, can be explored as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you forming a deep and powerful intimate connection! The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you focused on taking care of your to-do list, and you could be setting important boundaries around your availability as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring romance, creativity, and a general feeling of celebration! However, you may feel quite introspective or serious as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring creativity and perhaps intense passion! Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and inspiring a busy mood. You could be finalizing plans or feeling focused on your tasks and duties as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Scorpio, connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you learning intriguing information! Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign, Sagittarius, finding the world on your emotional wavelength! It’s a wonderful time to focus on self care. You may be setting boundaries at home as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which may find you making important social connections—but prioritize rest and catch up on quality time alone as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Sagittarius. You may be reflecting on your long-term goals and working out how to budget your resources to achieve these dreams as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which might find you making connections with influential people. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Sagittarius, and you may be taking on important new responsibilities as the moon squares off with Saturn, which is in your sign, Pisces.