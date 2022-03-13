Daily Horoscope: March 14, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Mars in Aquarius at 3:17 AM, which may find us feeling impulsive. The moon opposes sweet Venus in Aquarius at 6:00 AM, and we can gain a new perspective about something valuable. Surprising feelings might arise as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 3:02 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo finds you in a playful mood, but drama may pop up in your social life as the moon opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius. An unexpected talent can be put to use as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus

The moon in Leo finds you focused on home and family, and you may be realizing something important about your work-life balance as the moon opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius. You’re ready to try something unexpected as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Gemini

The moon in Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart, and intriguing information might be shared as the moon opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring your imagination. Keep plans flexible!

Cancer

A culmination may be taking place in your financial matters as the moon in Leo opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with unexpected people.

Leo

The moon in your sign, Leo, opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius, which can find you exploring a compromise. The moon also squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and you’re possibly experimenting with something new in your career.

Virgo

The moon in Leo opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius, which can find you gaining a new perspective on your habits. Make time for meditation; the moon also squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which might bring an unexpected adventure your way!

Libra

The moon in Leo opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius, which could stir up drama and excitement in your social life! A turning point in a creative project or your love life may arise. The moon also squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you exploring unexpected feelings.

Scorpio

Your goals and desires may be evolving as the moon in Leo opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius. You’re ready to make big changes, and as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, you’re connecting with someone especially unique.

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius, which might stir up intriguing conversations! The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, bringing an unexpected shift in your routine.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius, which may bring a gift, clarity, or closure. Tension could be in the air but compromise is also possible—as are unexpected thrills—as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and important realizations about what (and who!) you want take place as the moon opposes Mars and Venus, both currently in your sign. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you changing things up at home.

Pisces

The moon in Leo opposes Mars and Venus in Aquarius, which may find you eager to take a break from your everyday routine. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and you’re learning something unexpected that pushes you to try something new.