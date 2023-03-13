Daily Horoscope: March 14, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries at 5:57 AM, inspiring a happy-go-lucky atmosphere! The mood is especially busy and talkative as the moon squares off with Mercury in Pisces at 5:38 PM.

Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 7:39 PM, which may find us feeling directionless or a bit lazy. People might be quite sloppy at this time. Frustration about what to do next, or how things will turn out, may arise. The moon squares off with the sun in Pisces at 10:08 PM and Neptune at 11:38 PM, challenging us to consider other points of view. The moon opposes Mars in Gemini at 11:45 PM, perhaps finding people short-tempered—though we may be decisive at this time, too!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter, which is in your zodiac sign, Aries, inspiring optimism and generosity! But confusing information may be shared as your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Don’t jump to conclusions; be patient as you sort out details.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Action planet Mars, now in Gemini, may feel a little lost today as it squares off with Neptune in Pisces: What does that mean for you, dear Taurus? Slow down and—especially when it comes to decisions about your finances or social life—take time to really feel things out.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mars in your sign, Gemini, squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling confused about your career goals or simply uninterested in pursuing a plan that once inspired you. You’re over it! Or maybe you’re just tired? New inspiration will come soon. For now, rest.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your imagination can be especially active as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune Pisces: Use these powers for good! Make art, indulge in fantasy novels or movies, or connect with your spirituality. Don’t get caught up in paranoia or pessimism.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a burst of energy, romance, and creativity! Just carve out plenty of time to rest as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Confusion or drama may pop up in your social life, so don’t jump to conclusions.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with your ruling planet Mercury in Pisces, which can find you and your partners, in love, business or otherwise, at a turning point in your conversations. Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, perhaps inspiring a feeling of laziness—but it will pass!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mars in fellow air sign Gemini has found you in an adventurous mood, but Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, and at this point, you could feel weary from all the rescheduling or reorganizing that’s taken place while you’ve been on the road or out of your usual routine. You may be yearning for life as usual!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars, in Gemini, squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, which could find you feeling confused or deflated about the state of your love life or creative endeavors. It’s OK if you don’t know what you want! Be honest about where you stand, and trust that with patience, things will come together.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Sagittarius, connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, inspiring romance and creativity! Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you confused about which direction you want to take in your career: Be patient with yourself, slow down, and feel things out.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Miscommunications or scheduling mishaps may take place as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Keep your plans flexible! The moon in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini, perhaps finding you frustrated that things aren’t coming along quickly; give yourself a break!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mars in fellow air sign Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you feeling lazy, confused, or disillusioned with your love life or creative process. Take it slow! Don’t let your imagination run away from you—after all, your anxieties may not be true. Give things time to unfold.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mars in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces: You can find yourself feeling very nostalgic or emotional. A lazy energy flows. Make time to connect with your intuition, but don’t indulge every anxiety that pops into your mind. Take it slow and focus on self care.