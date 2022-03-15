Daily Horoscope: March 16, 2022

The moon enters logical and service-oriented earth sign Virgo at 12:59 AM and we’re wondering how we can better serve ourselves and our communities. Communication may be especially active as the moon opposes Mercury in Pisces at 10:08 PM, and unexpected developments or brilliant solutions can arrive as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 11:25 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

The moon enters methodical Virgo, activating a busy sector of your chart and encouraging you to tackle your to-do list. Just make time for breaks and allow flexibility for the unexpected as the moon opposes Mercury in dreamy Pisces and connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and communication is kicked up as the moon opposes Mercury in Pisces. The moon also connects with Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus, inspiring you try to something new!

Gemini

Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Virgo, and communication about your goals may kick up as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury in Pisces. The moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which could find you feeling emotionally liberated!

Cancer

Communication may be busy today as the moon enters Virgo and opposes messenger planet Mercury in Pisces. Unexpected social connections can form as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo

Conversations about money or resources can take place as the moon enters Virgo and opposes Mercury in Pisces. The moon also connects with brilliant Uranus in Taurus, which may find you eager to experiment with something new in your career.

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! The moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury in Pisces, which may find you and a partner having deep conversations. Unexpected adventures can take place as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Libra

Carve out time to rest and relax as the moon enters Virgo. The moon opposes Mercury in Pisces, finding you letting go of an old habit or routine, and connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring change and release.

Scorpio

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, and you might be busy socializing as the moon opposes Mercury in Pisces. You may meet someone unexpected as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career! Conversation kicks up as the moon opposes Mercury in imaginative Pisces, and you might shake up your routine as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo and opposes chatty Mercury in Pisces, which may find you connecting with friends abroad, discussing travel plans, or making decisions about school. Unexpected fun can arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius

The moon enters Virgo and opposes messenger planet Mercury in Pisces, which may kick up conversations about money. The moon also connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you changing things up at home!

Pisces

The moon opposes your opposite sign Virgo today, and opposes chatty Mercury in your sign, Pisces, stirring up deep conversations in your partnerships. Unexpected ideas can be shared as the moon also connects with Uranus in Taurus.