Daily Horoscope: March 16, 2023

The moon in Capricorn squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 10:17 AM, which might mean it’s no longer possible for us to ignore big feelings! The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 11:22 AM, inspiring experimentation, and the planet of communication, Mercury, meets dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 1:13 PM, bringing inspiring conversation and creativity. It’s a powerful time to explore your spirituality.

The sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini at 2:10 PM, which could find some people feeling impatient and short-tempered, while others feel decisive and ready to take action. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 3:59 PM, perhaps stirring uncomfortable or intense emotions. This may be an important moment to set boundaries with partners, especially if they expect more than you’re willing to offer. Venus enters Taurus at 6:34 PM, bringing a change of energy: The mood is more chill, sensual, and slowed down. Venus in Taurus bodes well for luxury, pleasure, and connection.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your intuitive abilities are especially sharp as Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces. The sun in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, which may push a conversation along quickly. Try not to bicker! Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn and themes like power and success weigh heavily on your mind. It could be time to set boundaries at work. Venus enters Taurus, boding well for your finances!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Inspiring social connections can form as Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces, but the sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, which could stir impatience, especially around questions of money or security. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you asking some intense questions—and getting intriguing answers! Venus enters your sign today,, Taurus, which can find you feeling especially attractive.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces, which could find you feeling especially glamorous and popular. Though you may feel impatient or stressed about decisions at work as the sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in your sign, Gemini. Your social life might also be intense as Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Venus enters Taurus, too, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and enjoy life’s pleasures.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces, which can find you learning something inspiring; spiritual fulfillment may be a theme at this time! The sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, too, which might inspire impatience or sharp words, and Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you and your partners at an intense turning point in your relationships. Boundaries may be set, but deep, passionate connections could also take place. Venus enters Taurus, boding well for your social life!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces, encouraging forgiveness, but people may be short-tempered as the sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini. Decisive action can be made in your social life. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you setting important limits on your time and availability. Venus enters Taurus, boding especially well for your career and finding you feeling very popular!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Neptune in Pisces, which can inspire profound conversations with your partners! Important decisions may be made in your career as the sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, stirring intense desire. Important boundaries may be set, too. Venus enters Taurus, perhaps bringing good news or putting you in a generally easygoing mood.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces, inspiring an easygoing and creative atmosphere, though people may be more short-tempered as the sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you setting important boundaries at home and with partners. Venus enters Taurus, perhaps bringing a special gift your way!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces, inspiring romance and creativity—but the sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, which could find people feeling defensive or short-tempered! Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having a deep and intense discussion. Venus enters Taurus, boding well for connection and your relationships!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A great creative achievement can take place as Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces, but watch out for short tempers as the sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini. Important discussions about money and boundaries could be explored as Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Venus enters Taurus, encouraging you to indulge in a spa day.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An inspiring message may be shared as Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces! Though you might feel impatient as the sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which can find you setting important boundaries in your personal life. Venus enters Taurus, inspiring romance and creativity!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Creativity flows—and could benefit your bank account—as Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces. The sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, which can find you taking decisive action, and Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring an intense discussion, Venus enters Taurus, bringing an easygoing, warm energy at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury and Neptune meet in your sign, Pisces, which can find you feeling blissfully content with yourself! But some impatience may pop up as the sun in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini: You might feel like swift action is needed in your personal life. Venus in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you exploring intense power dynamics in your social life. Venus enters Taurus, boding well for peaceful communication and collaboration.