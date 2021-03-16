Daily Horoscope: March 17, 2021

The moon in Taurus clashes with strict Saturn at 3:20 AM, encouraging us to get real about our limitations and boundaries. It’s OK to say no to something you don’t have time to take on! And it’s OK to ask for support when you need it. Some restructuring may be taking place.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re thinking about money as the moon moves through Taurus today. You have big dreams for the future, and wondering how you’ll finance it all! It will require patience and planning.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and to set boundaries, especially as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Gemini

The moon in Taurus encourages you to slow down and get some rest today. The moon also clashes with Saturn, finding you navigating some blocks around communication.

Cancer

The moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and as it clashes with Saturn, you’ll find yourself reconsidering your expectations of certain friend groups.

Leo

The moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on your career and life in public, and you’re setting important boundaries in your relationships as the moon clashes with the planet of limits, Saturn.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you in an exploratory, inquisitive mood, but some obstacles in your schedule may take place as the moon clashes with Saturn. Keep your plans flexible.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you in an intense mood today, especially as the moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn. You’re realizing you have to adjust your expectations, which is frustrating!

Scorpio

The moon in Taurus illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, and you’re confronting emotional blocks as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals today, but blocks around productivity and communication pop up as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, which usually finds you in a playful and romantic mood, but some stress about resources like time or money may steal your attention today as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on home and family life today, but you may find that you’re in an inflexible mood. Issues concerning privacy and security are at the forefront of your mind. It’s an important time to set boundaries.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, but you may meet some obstacles around communication as the moon clashes with Saturn. Be patient, and catch up on rest.

