Daily Horoscope: March 17, 2022

Mercury in imaginative Pisces mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, inspiring us to experiment! Unexpected news and brilliant ideas may arrive. The moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter in Pisces, which could stir up big feelings—just be careful not to over-indulge! The moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 7:02 PM, finding us sitting with confusing emotions; make time for creative self-expression.

All times ET.

Aries

One of your wonderful talents can shine brightly as Mercury in Pisces mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo encourages you to reflect on your routine; just try not to over-book yourself as the moon opposes Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces.

Taurus

Exciting social connections and brilliant ideas can form as Mercury in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces, which may stir up some drama in your social life. Make time to enjoy art, dance, sing, and get lost in creativity!

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Pisces, connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring an exciting shift in your career—and you’re dreaming about big success as the moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces. It’s a powerful time for creative expression!

Cancer

Exciting ideas can be exchanged as Mercury in Pisces connects with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, which is currently in Taurus. The moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces, encouraging you to express yourself creatively. Just try not to let your imagination run away, and keep exaggerations in check.

Leo

A brilliant solution can come to pass as logical Mercury in Pisces mingles with genius Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces: Insecurities may flare up, so make time to celebrate your—and others’—talents. And try not to overspend!

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Pisces, connects with brilliant Uranus in Taurus, which can find you connecting with unexpected people and sharing brilliant ideas! The moon is in your sign, and it opposes Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces, stirring up big feelings in your relationships: Be gentle about insecurities, and don’t jump to conclusions about anyone’s feelings.

Libra

Messenger planet Mercury, currently in Pisces, connects with electric Uranus in Taurus, which can help you problem solve a tricky situation. The moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces, and you may feel like your work is never done—but one day these projects will be wrapped up! Commit to better managing your schedule by not over-booking yourself.

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury in Pisces connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus today, which may find you connecting with surprising people or sharing brilliant ideas. The moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces, stirring up a whimsically romantic atmosphere—but insecurities or uncertainties may also come up. Be patient!

Sagittarius

Mercury in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you shaking up your daily routine. The moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces, encouraging you to strike a better balance between your public and personal lives.

Capricorn

Mercury in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can bring unexpected fun! The moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces, stirring up big conversations; just watch out for exaggerations.

Aquarius

Mercury in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, which may find you solving problems at home, or concerning your finances or sense of security. The moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces, encouraging you to get clear on your values (and to avoid overspending!).

Pisces

Messenger planet Mercury is in your sign, Pisces, and it connects with Uranus in Taurus today, which could find you saying something surprising! Or an exciting idea may come your way. The moon in Virgo opposes your two ruling planets Jupiter and Neptune, stirring up big emotions in your relationships!