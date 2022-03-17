Daily Horoscope: March 18, 2022

The full moon in Virgo takes place at 3:18 AM, encouraging us to consider things from a new perspective. It’s Pisces season, which could find us moving in many different directions, but the full moon in Virgo helps us analyze and make decisions about how to move forward.

It’s a powerful moment for release: Pisces season is a time of transition, and the full moon in Virgo is quite picky about what gets to stay and what needs to go! The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:11 AM, encouraging us to connect with our inner power, and we’re in a diplomatic mood as the moon enters Libra 7:26 AM. The sun in Pisces mingles with Pluto at 3:37 PM, creating a transformative atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries

You may be wrapping up a project or letting go of a long-held habit as today’s full moon in Virgo arrives. A change to your routine or schedule can take place. Your focus turns to partnership as the moon enters Libra. The sun in Pisces connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, which might find you learning something intriguing…

Taurus

Today’s full moon in Virgo can find you releasing a creative project, or bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing between you and a crush or lover! The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to get your to-do list organized, and the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Gemini

Today’s full moon in Virgo can find you letting go of the past: Perhaps you’re donating items you no longer need, or simply taking some much-needed distance from something that took place long ago. A fun, flirty energy flows as the moon enters Libra, and the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring creativity and transformation.

Cancer

A conversation could reach a climax, or news may be delivered, during today’s full moon in Virgo. The moon enters Libra later on, bringing your focus to your home and family life. The sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you and your partners having deep conversations.

Leo

There’s a full moon in Virgo today, which may bring a financial situation to a climax. The moon enters Libra later on, encouraging communication. The sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which might inspire you to make important changes.

Virgo

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Virgo! This is a powerful time for release, and you may be expressing something important or making a big change. Your focus turns to money later on as the moon enters Libra, and a surge of creativity or intimacy can take place as the sun connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Libra

Today’s full moon in Virgo urges you to rest. An important release may be taking place at this time. It’s a powerful moment for exploring your psyche. The moon enters your sign later on, encouraging you to focus on self love, and the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making changes at home or in your daily routine.

Scorpio

A situation that’s been brewing in your social life may come to a climax during the full moon in Virgo today. Catch up on quality time alone as the moon enters Libra. The sun in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, which can find you having a deep and transformative conversation.

Sagittarius

You may be releasing an important project or receiving plenty of attention during today’s full moon in Virgo. Your focus is on your career and popularity, and you’re in the mood to network as the moon enters charming and intellectual air sign Libra. The sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you talking about themes like money, security, and power.

Capricorn

Today’s full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo can find you understanding things from a new perspective. You may be publishing something, embarking on a trip, or changing your routine. The moon enters Libra later on, shifting your focus to your career. Powerful social connections can form as the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Today’s full moon in Virgo may find you settling a debt. Release is a big theme at this time, and you’re ready for new adventures as the moon enters fellow air sign Libra. The sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can help you tap into a hidden talent.

Pisces

An important shift in your relationships takes place with today’s full moon in Virgo! Topics like intimacy and shared resources can be explored in depth as the moon enters Libra. The sun in your sign, Pisces, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you connecting with powerful people.