Daily Horoscope: March 18, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries at 12:27 PM, inspiring an expansive and easygoing mood. Surprising news may arrive as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 12:50 PM. Communication planet Mercury, currently in imaginative, sensitive Pisces, connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 11:24 PM: Intense but productive discussions can take place! Intriguing introductions could be made. Information is revealed!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for March!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your social circle may be expanding in exciting ways as the moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries! Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having an important, revealing conversation. Secrets might be shared! Your influence is very strong at this time, too.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus, perhaps finding you making a surprising decision about your career. Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you connecting with influential people!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your social life. A chance meeting may take place. Your ruling planet Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps finding you learning some juicy information!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An unexpected shift may take place in your social circle as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you and a partner having a meaningful, vulnerable conversation.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can bode especially well for communication, meeting new people, or connecting with someone special. An unexpected solution to a problem may be discovered as Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An unexpected, but perhaps much needed, change in plans can take place as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Pisces, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a passionate atmosphere that’s powerful for connecting with partners and effecting change in your relationships.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an easygoing, open-minded, fun atmosphere! Intense discussions can take place as Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn; secrets may be shared!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you learning something surprising about the past. Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! A profound discussion with a partner can take place.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere, and intriguing discussions about money, power, and security take place as Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for building wealth, security, or comfort in your life. Deep, meaningful discussions are explored as Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Secrets may be shared!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Aquarius, and it connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries, which could bring good news or generally inspire an expansive, happy-go-lucky atmosphere. Your intuition is especially strong as Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, helping you make your dream a reality! You can feel especially lucky or easygoing. Mercury in your sign, Pisces, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you connecting with an influential circle of people.