Daily Horoscope: March 19, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Aquarius at 12:29 AM, creating a productive atmosphere, and we’re feeling affectionate as the moon connects with sweet Venus in Aquarius at 11:33 AM. Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 7:16 AM, which can find us exploring unexpected desires! Flexibility is key at this time. The moon makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius at 7:59 PM, encouraging us to focus on our responsibilities.

All times ET.

Aries

Venus in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with unexpected friends! You’re craving novelty, but it would be wise to keep your spending in check.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus: This may find you unexpectedly stepping into the spotlight! Your desires could be undergoing a surprising change at this time, too.

Gemini

Venus in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring surprising news or find you embarking on an exciting adventure! Today is all about flexibility and experimentation, dear Gemini.

Cancer

Drama may pop up in your social life today, but exciting friendships can form or surprising gifts may come your way as Venus in Aquarius squares off with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, in Taurus.

Leo

Venus is in your opposite sign Aquarius, bringing a sweet, affectionate atmosphere to your relationships, and some unexpected meetings or suppressing changes can take place as Venus squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo

Venus in Aquarius can find you inspired to update your beauty routine or to edit your wardrobe, and you could be trying something unexpected today as Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus is in fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring a flirtatious and playful atmosphere, and unexpected feelings and desires can get stirred up as Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio

Venus in Aquarius can find you focused on home and family, and as Venus squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus today, you may be inviting someone surprising into the fold! An unexpected change in your desire or values might take place. Today is all about flexibility!

Sagittarius

Surprising news or an unexpected change in your routine may arrive today as sweet Venus in Aquarius squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn

Venus in Aquarius squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus today, which could bring an unexpected gift or find you enjoying something new and novel. Just keep your spending in check!

Aquarius

Venus is currently in your sign, Aquarius, which can find you feeling especially attractive! Venus squares off with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, possibly inspiring you to make a change at home.

Pisces

Venus in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news or a eureka moment! You may feel inspired to explore an unexpected fantasy. It’s a powerful time for creative self-expression.