Daily Horoscope: March 2, 2023

Venus meets Jupiter in Aries at 12:36 AM, which can bring an uplifting atmosphere! We may feel especially lucky at this time. Romance and creativity flow. Feelings of possibility and expansion are in the air. The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 5:03 AM, inspiring us to experiment.

Mercury and Saturn meet in Aquarius at 9:34 AM, which can find us beginning important negotiations or starting a new commitment. Mercury enters Pisces at 5:52 PM, and we’re feeling especially imaginative. Profound discussions can take place. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 11:23 PM, inspiring creativity.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for March!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus meets Jupiter in your sign, Aries, which can find you feeling especially charming and attractive! Getting what you want may come easily. Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps finding you and a friend coming to an agreement. Mercury enters Pisces, and you could be connecting with your intuition in a deep way.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus meets Jupiter in Aries, which can find you exploring you deepest desires. A professional achievement may take place as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, or a commitment could be made. Your social life becomes much more busy as Mercury enters Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You can feel especially popular as Venus meets Jupiter in Aries! Mercury meets Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, which could find you firming up travel or education plans. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Pisces, kicking up conversations about your career.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Career success may arrive as Venus meets Jupiter in Aries! Your popularity may be getting a big boost. A decision about money can be made as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius. Mercury enters fellow water sign Pisces, which could find you making travel or education plans.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus meets Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a lucky, expansive atmosphere! Exciting opportunities may arrive. You and your partners could be coming to important agreements as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius. Mercury enters Pisces, which can find you getting your bills organized.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus meets Jupiter in Aries, which may bring a special gift your way! Your ruling planet Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, finding you making an important decision about money. Future plans can be discussed. Mercury enters Pisces, and you could be connecting with exciting people and feeling a boost of communication in your partnerships.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus meets Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an open-hearted atmosphere that’s wonderful for connection and collaboration! Mercury meets Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, which could find you and a romantic partner discussing the future, or find you committing to a creative project. Mercury enters Pisces, and you might be reorganizing your schedule and to-do list.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus meets Jupiter in Aries, encouraging you to indulge in a spa day! Invite beauty into your everyday routine. Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting boundaries in your personal life, and perhaps making a new commitment. Mercury enters fellow water sign Pisces, possibly bringing love letters, party invitations, and good news!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus meets your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries and Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius. Mercury enters Pisces, which could find you reconnecting with old friends and family, or sorting out paperwork regarding your home.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus meets Jupiter in Aries, which can inspire warm and cozy vibes at home! Mercury meets your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps finding you making an important agreement or commitment regarding money. Mercury enters Pisces, bringing news your way.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus meets Jupiter in Aries, which may bring good news your way! Mercury meets your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, Aquarius, perhaps finding you making a firm decision. Commitments can be discussed. Mercury enters Pisces, kicking up conversations about money.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, which could find you receiving a special gift or increasing your wealth! Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set firm limits on your availability. Mercury enters your sign, Pisces, which can find you eager to express yourself!