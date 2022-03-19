Daily Horoscope: March 20, 2022

The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 8:40 AM, which might stir up power struggles: Take extra time to sit with your feelings and avoid acting on impulse. The astrological new year begins as the sun enters Aries at 11:33 AM! This is a period of renewal and a powerful moment to courageously go after your heart’s desires. The moon enters mysterious water sign Scorpio at 11:45 AM and we could be doing some intriguing research or reflection at this time. As the sun enters Aries and the moon enters Scorpio, you might find your attention split between very different areas of your life!

Aries

Happy Aries season, little ram! The sun enters your sign today, reinvigorating you. It’s an exciting time to make introductions. You may be setting new goals, paying off debt, taking care of taxes, or managing shared resources as the moon enters Scorpio.

Taurus

Aries season begins today, illuminating a very private sector of your chart and encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time alone. However, your relationships are also a focus as the moon enters Scorpio!

Gemini

Aries season begins today, finding the sun illuminating the friendship and communication sector of your chart! It’s an exciting time to network. The moon enters Scorpio, also encouraging you to tackle your to-do list.

Cancer

The sun enters Aries and lights up the sector of your chart that rules career—this is an exciting time to step into the spotlight! Your focus also turns to fun and romance today as the moon enters Scorpio.

Leo

The sun enters fellow fire sign Aries today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel, learning, and opportunity! You may also be focused on your home and family life later as the moon enters Scorpio.

Virgo

Aries season begins today, encouraging you to cut ties with what no longer serves you. You may be settling a debt. The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, possibly bringing news your way or encouraging you to discuss your feelings.

Libra

Your focus turns to relationships today as the sun enters Aries! You may meet new people or reconnect with an established partner. Aries energy can be confrontational, but it’s also an exciting time for compromise. The moon enters Scorpio, which may shift your focus to money.

Scorpio

The sun enters Aries today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines. You might be starting a new habit or rearranging your schedule. The moon also enters your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self love.

Sagittarius

The sun enters fellow fire sign Aries today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This is a fun and playful time, but the moon also enters Scorpio today, which may find you eager to catch up on rest.

Capricorn

The sun enters Aries today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, and you may be eager to socialize as the moon enters Scorpio. Exciting changes are in the air, so make time to reflect on your vision for the future.

Aquarius

The sun enters Aries today, which could bring interesting information your way as the sun activates the communication sector of your chart. You might also be connecting with your neighbors and siblings, if you have them. Your focus shifts to your career as the moon enters Scorpio.

Pisces

The sun enters Aries, lighting up the financial sector of your chart: You may be increasing your rates, changing up your budget, or organizing your belongings. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, and you’re exploring new opportunities!