Daily Horoscope: March 20, 2023

Happy spring equinox! The equinox is a wonderful time to set intentions for the season and embrace a fresh start. Excitement stirs and boredom is banished as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus at 1:34 PM. The sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:12 PM, which can find us making exciting power moves. The sun enters fire sign Aries at 5:24 PM, marking the start of an astrological new year and inviting us to be brave, try something new, and simply have a good time!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for March!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Exciting developments can take place in your career as the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The sun enters your zodiac sign, Aries, which could find you feeling refreshed and in your element! Your confidence and creativity soar!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Intriguing social connections can form as the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The sun enters Aries, too, and while your social life may be very active, Aries season also calls you to catch up on rest and quality time alone.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

People can be eager to invest in your work as the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The sun enters Aries, activating the sector of your chart that rules your social life. You could be meeting new friends or exploring new hobbies during the next month!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Powerful social connections can form as the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. A meaningful discussion with a partner could take place. The sun enters Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and making it an exciting time to make your mark!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a transformative atmosphere: What would you like to change, dear Leo? The sun enters fellow fire sign Aries, which can bring exciting invitations to travel. New opportunities may arise, and you’re getting your ideas out into the world!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you making some profound, transformative connections. You may meet someone intriguing, or connect with an established partner in a deep way. The sun enters Aries, also finding you focused on finances, perhaps getting your bills organized.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may be letting go of the past in some profound way as the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The sun enters Aries, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart: Exciting new relationships may form, and established connections can deepen!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having a deep, intense discussion with someone. The sun enters Aries, perhaps finding you reorganizing your schedule. A new gig or project could begin!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You could be making a powerful move that impacts your wealth and sense of security as the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The sun enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a creative breakthrough! Romance may be in the air.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun in Pisces connects with Pluto, which is in your sign, Capricorn, finding you doing some important research. Secrets may be discovered! The sun enters Aries, which can bring your focus to your home and family life. You could be connecting with your past in some significant way, or exploring your spirituality.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may be getting in touch with your intuition in some remarkable way as the sun in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The sun enters Aries, activating the communication sector of your chart and perhaps bringing intriguing information. The mood in your local neighborhood is also very busy at this time!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun in your sign, Pisces, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you entering a powerful social circle! The sun enters Aries and lights up the financial sector of your chart, making it an exciting time of year to grow your wealth, comfort, and sense of security!