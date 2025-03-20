Daily Horoscope: March 20, 2025

Venus retrograde and the waning gibbous Moon form an auspicious trine under Aries and Sagittarius, setting the stage for great strides in self-improvement and, in that same breath, self-love. This fiery alignment kickstarts motivation to start caring for yourself a little better, whether physically, mentally, financially, or some combination of the three. But remember, stargazer: just because prosperity lies on the other side of this endeavor won’t necessarily make the initial process any easier. Knowing how to improve means understanding how you’re currently falling short, and staring at these deficiencies head-on can be uncomfortable. Rest assured that these feelings are only temporary.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The auspicious trine between Venus retrograde and the waning gibbous Moon takes place under your sign and Sagittarius, making for a fire-dominant forecast that lends itself nicely to getting a jump on your goals for emotional, physical, or financial improvement. Indeed, the stars are lining in your favor today, Aries. Allow this cosmic nudge to guide you in the right direction.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your retrograde ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with the waning gibbous Moon, increasing your motivation to let go of old habits to make room for better ones. Getting used to this new normal will take some time. Be patient, Taurus. You’re not going to feel totally comfortable from the jump, and that’s okay. The discomfort means you’re growing.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Today’s fiery alignment between the waning gibbous Moon and Venus retrograde is generally a positive one. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you should sprint forward without checking which way you’re going, Gemini. As an air-ruled sign, the chances of your pleasant inner fire turning into a raging blaze are higher than most. Capitalize on today’s energy without letting it take control completely.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a harmonious trine with Venus retrograde under Sagittarius and Aries, ushering in an atmosphere of self-improvement, self-care, and greater discipline. Bettering ourselves often requires some deal of discomfort. Try not to focus on the negatives as you navigate this transition, Cancer. Keep your eyes on the prize, not the potholes.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Great change is on the horizon as your ruling celestial body forms a positive sextile with Pluto. Paired with the trine between the Moon and Venus retrograde, now is an ideal time to commit yourself to a deep, authentic introspection period. It’s time to start bridging the gap between where you are and where you want to be, step by step.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The stars offer plenty of opportunities to use your critical thinking skills today, Virgo. The harmonious alignment between the waning gibbous Moon and Venus retrograde calls us to release old habits, beliefs, and behaviors to make room for ones that provide greater peace and satisfaction. This exercise requires a healthy dose of tough love. Fortunately, that’s your specialty.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your retrograde ruling planet’s fortuitous trine with the waning gibbous Moon signals a shift toward remarkable maturation and strength. Venus’ regressive period has been shining an unflattering light on our less desirable habits in love and finance, and now, the stars are offering a prime opportunity to start rectifying these shortcomings. Make sure you don’t waste the opportunity, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet forms two coinciding sextiles with the waning gibbous Moon and the Sun, suggesting a peaceful harmony between your ego and shadow self. When the self we present to the world and the self we believe ourselves to be match up, confidence and stability increase. Indeed, the stars are urging you to listen to your instincts today, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The waning gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with Venus retrograde under your sign and Aries. Paired with the ongoing square between your ruling planet and vulnerable Ceres, all cosmic signs point to an opportunity to use your past to gain wisdom and strength. What can your previous mistakes teach you, Sagittarius? Only by acknowledging them can you achieve greater clarity.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Today’s trine between the waning gibbous Moon and Venus retrograde lays the groundwork for personal improvement. Considering your ruling planet’s ongoing placement in Pisces, this will most likely manifest as a recalibration of the emotional responsibilities and burdens you place on yourself. Find a better balance. As much as you might like to, you can’t do it all, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A new path is revealing itself before you, Aquarius. Based on your ruling planet’s sextiles with Saturn and Mars, the stars seem to be giving you a cosmic green light to move forward. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to accurately assess what’s around every uncharted corner. It just means the cosmos invites you to figure it out anyway.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The final day of your celestial domain is marked by a potent conjunction of your ruling planet, Neptune, and the Sun. Use this alignment’s corresponding heightened intuition to your advantage. The answers we seek are rarely as hard to find as our egos and anxieties lead us to believe. It’s simply a matter of whether you’re ready for the truth.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.