Daily Horoscope: March 21, 2023

The moon and Neptune meet in Pisces at 4:20 AM, inspiring a romantic, whimsical atmosphere—but people may be a touch impatient as the moon squares off with Mars in Gemini at 8:55 AM. We can feel ready to make deep, personal changes as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:58 AM.

Today’s energy is decisive and the choices we make can bring big change. The moon enters Aries at 12:01 PM, and the new moon in Aries takes place at 1:23 PM, inspiring a fresh start! Aries energy is all about courage and passion, and exciting conversations take place as the moon meets Mercury in Aries at 9:34 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

There’s a new moon in your zodiac sign today, Aries, marking a fresh start for you! This is a fun time for a makeover; you may be updating your look in some significant way. You could be reconnecting with yourself emotionally, and showing up in your relationships in a new way.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Today’s new moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and rest. This is a wonderful new moon for exploring your spirituality and expressing yourself creatively. Time spent in a cozy, secluded hideaway can feel especially reenergizing.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You may be entering new social circles and exploring new hobbies during today’s new moon in Aries. A new idea or vision for the future can find you feeling motivated to work with others and make your dreams a reality.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Today’s new moon in Aries activates the sector of your chart that rules your career, reputation, and life in the public eye! A great achievement could take place, or you may be exploring an exciting new opportunity.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

There’s a new moon in fellow fire sign Aries today, which may bring new travel opportunities or find you embarking on an exciting new adventure! You could be diving into a new topic of study, too. You might have some new work you’re planning to publish.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Today’s new moon in Aries can find you creating a fresh start for yourself, financially. You could be settling a debt, taking care of taxes, reorganizing your budget, or setting boundaries with partners around shared resources.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

There’s a new moon in your opposite zodiac sign Aries today, which can mark the start of exciting new relationships or find you and established partners reconnecting in a meaningful way. It’s an exciting time for connection!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Today’s new moon in Aries could find you starting a new gig or project or reworking your routine or schedule in some way. You might also be taking a new approach to wellness. It’s a great time to edit your wardrobe and clean out your beauty cabinet.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

There’s a new moon in fellow fire sign Aries today, which can find you flirting with a new crush, having fun with an established lover, starting a new art project, and generally having a good time! This new moon wants you to reconnect with whatever makes your heart the happiest.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Today’s new moon in Aries activates the home and family sector of your chart, inspiring a feeling of renewal and possibility! You could be moving or simply redecorating. You may be connecting with your past in some meaningful way.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The new moon in Aries activates the communication sector of your chart, marking the start of an exciting new conversation! The atmosphere in your local neighborhood can also be quite busy as you discover a new favorite spot.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Today’s new moon in Aries activates the financial sector of your chart, which can find you building your wealth, or on an emotional level, simply reconnecting with your sense of security and comfort. You could be discovering what’s truly valuable to you.