Daily Horoscope: March 22, 2022

The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces at 3:26 AM, encouraging you to connect with your intuition and express yourself creatively. The moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:01 PM, helping you connect with your inner power.

The moon enters Sagittarius at 2:59 PM, inspiring courage, but it would be wise to slow down and not make impulsive moves as Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 4:44 PM. Surprises may pop up, but watch out for irritability or unexpected bickering. Cultivate patience and keep your plans flexible. The moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun in Aries in at 6:52 PM, bringing a confidence boost!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, inspiring you to plan your next journey. Your ruling planet Mars, currently in Aquarius, squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with unexpected people or investing in something unusual!

Taurus

Your focus can turn to themes like taxes, debts, or shared finances as the moon enters Sagittarius. Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus, finding you eager to experiment with something new in your career.

Gemini

It’s an exciting time for connection as the moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius! Action planet Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news your way.

Cancer

The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to get organized and take care of your chores. Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which might find you connecting with surprising people or investing your time in something unexpected.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Your partners may be making unexpected moves as Mars in Aquarius squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. Keep your plans flexible!

Virgo

The moon enters Sagittarius today, which can bring your focus to your home and family life. Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing an unexpected change in plans.

Libra

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart! Information could come your way… Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making surprising moves!

Scorpio

Your focus turns to money today as the moon enters Sagittarius. Your ruling planet Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus, which can find you connecting with surprising people!

Sagittarius

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, so make time to focus on nourishing yourself physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring a surprising change in plans.

Capricorn

The moon enters Sagittarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Unexpected gifts may arrive as Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus; just keep your spending in check!

Aquarius

The moon enters Sagittarius, which can bring your focus to your social life! Changes at home may also take place as Mars, currently in your sign, squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces

The moon enters Sagittarius, which can bring your attention to your career and reputation. Unexpected conversations may take place as Mars in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus.