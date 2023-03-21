Daily Horoscope: March 22, 2023

The moon meets lucky planet Jupiter in fire sign Aries at 4:17 PM, inspiring an atmosphere of fun and possibility! A feeling of renewal is in the air. People can be especially generous or open-minded at this time.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for March!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in your zodiac sign, Aries, which can find you in an especially lucky mood! Growth and opportunity are big themes for you at this time. An exciting development may take place.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Connecting with your inner voice can lead to a creative or emotional breakthrough today as the moon and Jupiter meet in Aries. You may feel called to spend time alone in meditation, or to simply rest!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Today can be an exciting moment in your social life as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries! Many new friendships may be forming. The ideas shared at this time can have a big impact on the future you wish to build for yourself.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Exciting developments could take place in your career today as the moon meets lucky planet Jupiter in Aries. Your popularity soars! A goal may be reached, and new opportunities arrive.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon meets Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries today, which could find you receiving an exciting invitation or message, perhaps from abroad! Big news can be shared and this is a very exciting time to share your ideas with the world.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A generous offer may be extended to you as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries! Many opportunities can arise at this time, as Jupiter is all about plenty, but don’t feel like you have to say yes to each one. Be selective!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A chance meeting may take place as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries! Libras are all about partnership, and this can be a great time to build new relationships. You might also learn something fascinating about an established partner today, too.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your schedule may be very busy today as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. Great strides can be made toward completing projects. You could be in a productive mood, but instead of cramming even more onto your to-do list, reward yourself with some time off!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring celebration, creativity, and romance! A great artistic breakthrough may take place. A powerful love connection could form, or deepen if you’re already involved with someone.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon meets Jupiter in Aries today, inspiring a warm, cozy atmosphere at home and in your personal life! A general feeling of open-heartedness and generosity flows. It could be a lovely time to entertain people in your home!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon and Jupiter meet in Aries today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart: Big news may be shared! There might also be some excitement in your local neighborhood.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter in fire sign Aries today, which could bring an exciting gift your way. Your wealth may be growing; you might come across a valuable object! Or you could simply be enjoying the comfort of your surroundings.