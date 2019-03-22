Daily Horoscope: March 23, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The moon is in water sign Scorpio today! Scorpio is an intense energy, a mysterious and sexy sign. We’re craving depth and intimacy as the moon moves through the sign of transformation and rebirth—stay flexible and don’t indulge jealous or possessive feelings.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Scorpio finds you in an intense mood today, Aries. The sector of your chart that rules sex, death, and taxes is being activated—this is a powerful time to let go of the past.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your opposite sign Scorpio today, bringing your focus to your relationships. You’ve recently let go of a lot of expectations when it comes to your partnerships—but what’s next? Check in with your partners today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re a fantastic multitasker, Gemini, but isn’t it wonderful to just be able to focus on one thing at a time and give it your full attention? Today’s moon in Scorpio asks you to do just that.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, finding you in a passionate and romantic mood. Inspiration is all around you and there’s plenty of fun to be had today, Cancer. Bring your friends together to celebrate.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, Leo, and it’s a powerful day to energetically cleanse your space. Check in with your loved ones or enjoy a delicious meal with your family or roommates.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in intuitive water sign Scorpio lights up the communication sector of your chart today, asking you to read between the lines. Things have felt unclear thanks to Mercury retrograde—don’t rush to conclusions, Virgo. Instead, reflect on the information coming your way.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Scorpio today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your sense of security and self-worth, as well as your finances. Money is a sensitive issue for many people, but today’s moon in Scorpio marks a good time to tackle topics concerning cash.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio! Make time to nourish yourself emotionally by connecting with the people you love. Your feelings can overwhelm you at times—rather than trying to take action to fix your problems today, take a break and just sit with your feelings.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Take it easy today, Sagittarius! The moon in Scorpio asks that you slow down and catch up on rest. You’re a gregarious person and you love being around others, but right now, it’s wise to catch up on some quiet time alone.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Scorpio today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your friendships and your hopes and dreams for the future. Astrologers have accused you of being a pessimist, Capricorn, but the truth is, you’re just a realistic person! Reflect on how you and your friends can make amazing things happen today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Scorpio finds you reflecting on your life in public, your work, and your reputation. You have always stood out because you’re so unique—but you want to stand out because you’re changing the world. Reflect on how you’ll accomplish that today, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning. Mercury is retrograde, which isn’t making communication easy—however, some intriguing insights still arrive today.

