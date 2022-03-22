Daily Horoscope: March 23, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Mars in Aquarius at 1:12 PM, inspiring confidence, and Mercury meets Neptune in Pisces at 1:44 PM, which can find us having especially deep conversations about spirituality, art, dreams, and wishes. This might not be the best time to do detail-oriented work, but it could be a fantastic opportunity for artistic expression! The moon connects with sweet Venus in Aquarius at 7:29 PM, creating an affectionate atmosphere. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces at 11:59 PM: Try not to over-indulge!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius mingles with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Aquarius, which may find you making exciting social connections. It’s a powerful time to connect with your inner voice and explore your psyche as Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces.

Taurus

The moon in Sagittarius mingles with Venus in Aquarius, which can bode well for your career or reputation! Inspiring social connections may form as Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces.

Gemini

The moon in Sagittarius can find you connecting with exciting people today, and inspiration and creativity flow as your ruling planet Mercury meets Neptune in Pisces! This may be a great time to have conversations about how to promote yourself.

Cancer

The moon in Sagittarius may find you busy crossing items off your to-do list. Mercury and Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces, perhaps finding you having a deep, philosophical conversation.

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius inspires a playful atmosphere, and Mercury and Neptune meet in imaginative water sign Pisces, which bodes well for creativity at work!

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury meets dreamy Neptune in Pisces today, which can find you and your partners having deep, inspiring conversations. It’s a powerful time to explore the spiritual connection you share with others.

Libra

The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling plant Venus in Aquarius, inspiring a flirtatious atmosphere! Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces, helping you find creative solutions to everyday problems.

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury meets dreamy Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring romance and creativity, and boding well for conversations about your spirituality, feelings, and fantasies!

Sagittarius

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, and it squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Pisces—plus Mercury meets Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling nostalgic or focusing on your home or family life.

Capricorn

Slow down and rest as the moon moves through Sagittarius. Inspiring conversations can take place today as Mercury meets Neptune in water sign Pisces. It’s a lovely time to write poetry, discuss your feelings, or reflect on your fantasies.

Aquarius

The moon in Sagittarius mingles with Mars and Venus, both in Aquarius, inspiring witty banter, and creativity flows as Mercury meets Neptune in Pisces, boding well for conversations about money and abundance!

Pisces

Messenger planet Mercury meets your ruling planet Neptune in your sign today, Pisces! Your imagination and creative powers are especially strong at this time. People can feel especially captivated by your presence!