Daily Horoscope: March 24, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:09 AM, aiding us in setting boundaries—but confusing feelings may surface as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 6:30 AM. We might feel eager to ask big questions as the moon squares off with Mercury in Pisces at 8:59 AM. The moon enters Capricorn at 5:54 PM, inspiring a grounded, practical approach to things.

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus may turn to your career, reputation, or legacy as the moon enters Capricorn. An achievement can be made at this time. What do you want to be known for, Aries?

Taurus

You’re eager to learn new things, travel, and share ideas as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn. New opportunities may be on the way, Taurus!

Gemini

The moon in Sagittarius has found you focused on relationships, but as the moon enters Capricorn, conversations about partnership may become more intense as topics like money or security arise!

Cancer

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. It’s an exciting time to meet new people or learn more about your partner’s perspective.

Leo

The moon is in Sagittarius for the first part of the day, encouraging you to have fun, but your focus turns to your work and chores as the moon enters Capricorn.

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Capricorn is known for being a hardworking sign of the zodiac, but it also had lust for life: Enjoy yourself today, dear Virgo!

Libra

Your focus may turn to home and family today as the moon enters Capricorn. Make time to reflect on your past, and think about new traditions you want to incorporate into your life.

Scorpio

The moon enters Capricorn and lights up the communication sector of your chart, and an intriguing conversation or insightful piece of information may arrive!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Capricorn today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security: What do you need in order to feel comfortable, Sagittarius? Take stock of your budget and belongings.

Capricorn

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn! Make time to sit with your emotions and to nurture yourself, inside and out. This is a reminder that you don’t always have to be so tough. Give yourself a break!

Aquarius

Make time to rest as the moon enters your sign, Aquarius. Escape from your everyday routine, catch up on sleep, or make time to meditate, journal, or simply unwind.

Pisces

Your focus may turn to your social life today as the moon enters Capricorn. It’s a lovely time to connect with people who share your passions, hobbies, and goals!