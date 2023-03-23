Daily Horoscope: March 24, 2023

The moon and Venus meet in Taurus at 6:31 AM, inspiring a sensual, romantic atmosphere! This is a sweet time to connect with a lover, and also simply enjoy any pleasure life has to offer: good music, good food, whatever you feel called to! The moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 7:52 PM, perhaps bringing some surprises…

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A lovely gift may come your way as the moon and Venus meet in Taurus! The moon and Uranus meet in Taurus today, too, which can find you reflecting on the risks you want to take, and what you need in order to feel secure enough to take these leaps!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Venus in your zodiac sign, Taurus, which can find you feeling especially attractive! A romantic encounter may take place. The moon and Uranus meet in Taurus, too, which could find you making a surprising choice.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon meets Venus in Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and indulge in a little laziness! Luxuriate, Gemini! The moon and Uranus meet in Taurus, which may find you learning something unexpected about yourself.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The intellectual connection you share with your friends and lovers can deepen as the moon meets Venus in Taurus. Chance meetings may also take place as the moon and Uranus meet in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon meets Venus, then Uranus, all in Taurus, which can bode well for your career and bring unexpected shifts! This may be an exciting time to transform your reputation or connect with the public.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Good news, or even a love letter, could come your way as the moon and Venus meet in Taurus! Some of the information you learn may be quite unexpected as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus, too.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus joins the moon in Taurus, which could bring a special gift your way! Surprising ideas and unexpected offers may arrive as the moon and Uranus also meet in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Romance is in the air as the moon meets sensual Venus in Taurus! The moon and Uranus meet in Taurus, too, which may find you running into someone unexpected, or learning something surprising about a partner.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Something beautiful and unexpected may take place today as the moon meets Venus and Uranus, both in earth sign Taurus. Keep your plans flexible; see where your whims take you!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Love, creativity, and unexpected thrills abound as the moon meets Venus and Uranus, both in fellow earth sign Taurus! Break out of your usual routine and treat yourself to something totally novel.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may be in the mood to redecorate your space or entertain loved ones at home as the moon meets Venus in Taurus. You could reconnect with the past in an unexpected way as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

An easygoing energy flows around communication today as the moon meets sweet Venus in Taurus! This can bode especially well for romance. A brilliant idea could be born as the moon meets genius Uranus in Taurus, too.