Daily Horoscope: March 24, 2025

A direct opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Mars under Capricorn and Cancer points toward potential conflict between what we want to do and what the cosmos calls us to do. This can manifest as project delays, stagnation in our careers, or a physical or mental push to rest. In any case, there is a silver lining to be found in the midst of these struggles. Allow this celestial standoff to serve as a sort of mirror. What’s the driving force that’s holding you back? If it’s within you, then how can you work to fix it? If it’s from an external factor, then perhaps this battle isn’t even yours to take on, stargazer.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet’s ongoing square with Chiron increases the temptation to act out of fear and insecurity. Doing so can create a sense of control over the uncontrollable. But rest assured, this is merely an illusion, Aries. A coinciding opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Mars suggests now is not the time to make any rash decisions you’ll regret.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus retrograde inches backward into a favorable sextile with Pluto over the weekend, ushering in the potential for significant change in finances or relationships. What you invest into these aspects of your life matters, Taurus. But perhaps even more importantly, the stars urge you to consider what these investments give you in return. Some things aren’t worth the chase.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter maintains its tense square with Ceres, keeping your emotional and mental focus on aspects of life like stability, nurture, and maternal instincts. Honoring these parts of ourselves and our lives requires us to differentiate between beliefs and behaviors worth keeping and those we could stand to toss. Be careful not to let your adaptability evolve into a fault, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a direct opposition to Mars under Capricorn and your domain, creating conflict between what we’d like to do and what the universe calls us to do. As frustrating as this dissonance might feel, this is an invaluable learning opportunity for you, Cancer. Consider what is contributing to this gap between your dreams and reality.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun flies through a volatile conjunction with Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and Neptune, increasing sensitivity and introspection. With two planetary retrogrades threatening to rock the boat, Neptune’s proclivity for self-deprecation might lead to you blaming yourself for the choppy waters. But the stars offer a gentle reminder that you can only control your own ship, not the entire sea, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde and the Sun is liable to cause emotions to run hotter than normal today. If you mentally prepare yourself for potential miscommunications or mishaps ahead, you can take preventative measures to avoid the worst of their consequences. Speak your mind clearly. Take extra precautions that help make your life a little easier, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your retrograde ruling planet’s favorable sextile with Pluto suggests an upcoming change in your approach to relationships, finances, or both. Learning how to navigate these intimate parts of our lives is an ongoing process, Libra. The fact that you’re embarking on a new transition isn’t a sign of failure; it means you’re growing. That’s nothing to be ashamed of.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto forms a positive sextile with Venus retrograde as your ruling planet maintains its tense square with Haumea retrograde. Ready your heart and steel your nerves for potential surprises ahead. As Venus retrograde makes judgment cloudy and places our sometimes irrational heart behind the wheel, keeping a lid on your emotions will be crucial. Let your feelings guide you, not control you.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Ceres continues. This potent alignment locks your emotional and mental focus on aspects of nurture, care, and maternal instincts. What used to make you feel safe and healthy might not do so anymore. The same goes for what others need from you. Don’t close yourself off to the possibility of change.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet forms a brief but positive sextile with the waning crescent Moon under Pisces and your celestial domain. As the lunar phase calls you to rest and recharge, Saturn lends a helping hand by highlighting prime areas for boundaries with yourself and others. Rest assured, there is nothing wrong with using these boundaries to protect your well-being, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus forms an auspicious trine with the waning crescent Moon under Taurus and Capricorn. This earth-dominant alignment provides a calming, grounded energy. Sometimes, the best decision you can ever make for yourself is to acknowledge the fact that you don’t have control over a particular situation. As such, Aquarius, the stress associated with these circumstances is not yours to remedy.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The ongoing conjunction of your ruling planet, Neptune, and the Sun is joined by Venus retrograde on the cusp of your domain and Aries. Be careful not to let your sentimentality get the best of you, Pisces. A willingness to love openly and boldly is admirable and courageous. But so is exercising the wisdom to know when to put your guard up.

