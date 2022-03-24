Daily Horoscope: March 25, 2022

The moon in Capricorn squares off with the sun in Aries at 1:37 AM, which can find us making important changes or reconsidering our options. The sun in Aries might inspire us to barrel forward, but the moon in Capricorn urges us to be patient—and perhaps experiment—as the moon mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus at 3:16 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Capricorn can find you focused on your career today, and unexpected gifts or support may come your way as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, inspiring you to travel and explore new ideas, and you may find a surprising opportunity as the moon mingles with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini

The moon is in Capricorn today, which can find you focused on finances, especially themes like debts or taxes. You may be rethinking your approach to your goals as the moon squares off with the sun in Aries.

Cancer

The moon is in your opposite sign Capricorn today, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart, and you may connect with unexpected people as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus!

Leo

The moon in Capricorn finds you busy getting your work done today, and you may rethink your schedule or routine as the moon squares off with the sun in fellow fire sign Aries.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, inspiring a playful atmosphere, and unexpected adventures and opportunities may arise as the moon mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus.

Libra

You might feel nostalgic as the moon moves through Capricorn, but emotional liberation can take place as the moon mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus!

Scorpio

Brilliant ideas and chance meetings can take place today as the moon in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus, which is currently in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius

The moon in hardworking Capricorn may find you reflecting on themes like money and your belongings. You might be reconsidering what’s valuable to you as the moon squares off with the sun in fellow fire sign Aries.

Capricorn

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn: You might be making changes at home as the moon squares off with the sun in Aries, and unexpected thrills can arise as the moon mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus!

Aquarius

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to catch up on rest, dear Aquarius. You may find yourself feeling ready to release the past as the moon connects with your ruing planet Uranus, currently in Taurus.

Pisces

The moon in Capricorn may find you focused on your social life today, and unexpected meetings or information may arise as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.