Daily Horoscope: March 26, 2022

The moon in Capricorn mingles with lucky Jupiter at 3:48 AM, and intense conversations can take place as Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:35 AM. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 9:37 AM, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice, and it meets Pluto at 6:04 PM, which may stir up complicated emotions. It’s a powerful time to leave the past behind. The moon mingles with messenger planet Mercury at 7:51 PM and the moon enters cool Aquarius at 8:55 PM, encouraging a detached, logical approach to things.

All times ET.

Aries

Messenger planet Mercury in Pisces mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having important conversations about your career, achievements, or legacy. The moon enters Aquarius, which may also bring your attention to your social life today.

Taurus

Communication planet Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can be a powerful time to conduct research. A new perspective may bring great change. Your focus might turn to your career as the moon enters Aquarius.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in imaginative Pisces, mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having important conversations about career and money. The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, perhaps bringing new opportunities your way.

Cancer

Messenger planet Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto, which is currently in your opposite sign Capricorn, finding you and your partners having deep conversations. Secrets can be shared! The moon enters Aquarius, which might find you discussing money or values in your relationships.

Leo

Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which may reveal important information or find you adjusting your plans. The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Pisces, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you and your partners having deep and meaningful conversations. The moon also enters Aquarius, encouraging you to get organized.

Libra

Mercury in Pisces mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you getting reorganized and hammering out important details. The moon also enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Scorpio

Messenger planet Mercury in Pisces mingles with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having deep and meaningful conversations about art, desire, spirituality, and more! The moon enters Aquarius, which may shift your attention to home and family.

Sagittarius

Communication planet Mercury is in Pisces and it connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn today, which can find you having important conversations about money or security. The moon enters Aquarius, perhaps bringing important information your way.

Capricorn

You may be doing important research or having deep conversations as messenger planet Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn. The moon enters Aquarius, which can also shift your focus to money.

Aquarius

Secrets can be shared and intense conversations about material matters, spirituality, and more may take place as Mercury in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon also enters your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self love!

Pisces

Communication planet Mercury is in your sign, finding you feeling quite expressive, and you can share something profound or important as the moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon also enters Aquarius, encouraging you to catch up on rest.