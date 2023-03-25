Daily Horoscope: March 26, 2023

The moon in Gemini encourages us to be inquisitive about where we are emotionally, and to journal or talk with friends about what’s on our minds. We may be exploring our limits and setting boundaries as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 12:38 AM. The moon connects with the sun in Aries at 7:03 AM, bringing a boost of confidence and creativity!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for March!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces today, encouraging you to vent about your worries: Getting it off your mind and on paper may help you feel better, and talking to a friend can bring new perspective! The moon connects with the sun in your sign, Aries, bringing you a big boost of clarity and confidence.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which may find you setting important boundaries in your friendships. The moon connects with the sun in Aries, finding you connecting with your inner voice or your spirituality in some significant way.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Gemini, squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you making important decisions about your career. The moon connects with the sun in Aries, making for excitement in your social life!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces, which may find you discovering the reality of some of your fantasies. The moon connects with the sun in Aries, boding well for your career and popularity!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting important boundaries in your friendships, but you might also be making exciting social connections today as the moon connects with the sun in fellow fire sign Aries.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting important boundaries in your career and relationships, and you may also find that people are eager to offer their help as the moon connects with the sun in Aries.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may be finalizing future plans or setting boundaries around your availability as the moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with the sun in Aries, boding very well for your social life and relationships.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may be deciding which romantic partners or creative projects you want to invest your time in as the moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. Problem solving could come easily as the moon connects with the sun in Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You could be setting important boundaries at home and in your career as the moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, and the moon connects with the sun in fellow fire sign Aries, which can find you connecting with exciting people!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You may be reorganizing your schedule and setting important boundaries around availability and communication as the moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with the sun in Aries, inspiring a cozy, easygoing atmosphere at home or in your day-to-day routine.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you asking important questions about what, or who, you want to invest your energy into. The moon connects with the sun in Aries, encouraging a productive atmosphere for clear communication.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, finding you transforming how you relate to the past, and the boundaries you set with family. The moon connects with the sun in Aries, boding well for building wealth or discovering new talents!