Daily Horoscope: March 27, 2022

Messenger planet Mercury enters fire sign Aries at 3:44 AM, inspiring quick thinking, fast talking, and peppiness! The moon in Aquarius mingles with the sun in Arie sat 8:35 AM, bringing creativity and confidence, and surprises may pop up as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 6:38 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Messenger planet Mercury enters your sign today, Aries, which may find you feeling expressive, especially compared to how shy or introspective you’ve been feeling lately. The moon in Aquarius encourages you to connect with friends!

Taurus

Communication planet Mercury enters Aries today, encouraging you to connect with your intuition. Make time for meditation and reflection. The moon in Aquarius may find you contemplating your reputation and legacy.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fire sign Aries today, activating the friendship sector of your chart and making it an exciting time to connect with people who share your hobbies, goals, and passions! The moon in Aquarius encourages exploration…

Cancer

Conversations about your career may take place as Mercury enters Aries. The moon in Aquarius also finds you discussing money, debts, taxes, or resources your share with partners.

Leo

Messenger planet Mercury enters fellow fire sign Aries, which may bring news from abroad, travel plans, or big news in general! The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius, which can also mean you’re learning more about someone else’s perspective.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fire sign Aries today, which can find you and your partners talking about money or other shared resources. You may be inspired to handle paperwork concerning debts or taxes, and the moon in Aquarius finds you eager to get organized.

Libra

Communication planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Aries today, activating the relationship sector of your chart! Focus on being a good listener and make room for your partners to express themselves. The moon in Aquarius also encourages you to have fun today!

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury enters fire sign Aries, which may find you reorganizing your workspace or schedule, or having conversations about a project or gig. The moon in Aquarius might also shift your focus to your home and family life.

Sagittarius

Messenger planet Mercury enters fellow fire sign Aries today, which may bring conversations about assignments or gigs, or inspire you to get your workspace and schedule organized. The moon in Aquarius encourages communication and could connect you with your local community.

Capricorn

Conversations concerning home or family kick up as Mercury enters fire sign Aries. The moon is also in Aquarius today, which may find you focused on finances.

Aquarius

Messenger planet Mercury enters fire sign Aries, inspiring direct, swift communication! News may be on the way. A new conversation is starting. The moon is also in your sign today, encouraging you to connect with your feelings.

Pisces

Discussions about money, pay, security, your belongings, or your sense of comfort may take place as Mercury enters Aries. The moon is also in Aquarius today, encouraging you to catch up on rest.