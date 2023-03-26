Daily Horoscope: March 27, 2023

A chatty, busy energy flows as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury in Aries at 3:39 AM. An exciting adventure may unfold as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 6:57 AM—but keep your plans flexible and prioritize rest as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 9:39 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and Jupiter, both in Aries, which can bode well for any of your research or communication. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice and perhaps take a break from screens.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Great strides can be made toward making your dreams come true as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and Jupiter, both in Aries. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you feeling overwhelmed or confused about making plans for the future: Take it slow, and use this time to explore ideas, not commit to them.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Gemini, connects with your ruling planet Mercury, and Jupiter, both in Aries, making it a very exciting time in your social life. However, you may feel confused about how to position yourself in the public eye as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Take your time to feel things out!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your creativity soars as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and Jupiter, both in Aries. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice, especially if you’ve been confused by what other people have to say.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and Jupiter, both in Aries, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life, but the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you wrestling with complicated feelings, especially if they don’t make sense to you. Try not to judge yourself, and make room for any confusing emotions that surface.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Mercury, and with Jupiter, both in Aries, which can bode especially well for your career and productivity. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which may find you and a partner talking about your deepest emotions.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and Jupiter, both in Aries, encouraging communication. People may feel especially open-minded or flexible. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to keep your plans open, just in case an invitation for an adventure comes your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You could be smoothing over some tricky issues as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and Jupiter, both in Aries. The moon squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, finding you exploring a deep connection you share with someone.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and your ruling planet Jupiter, both in Aries, inspiring a fun and flirtatious atmosphere! This can be an excellent time to connect with partners. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which may find you feeling especially romantic and sensitive.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and Jupiter, both in Aries, inspiring a productive mood. Capricorns are always go-getters, but your wit and creativity are especially strong today. Keep your plans flexible as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A fun, frisky energy flows as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and Jupiter, both in Aries! Exciting discussions may take place. Just watch your spending as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and your ruling planet Jupiter, both in Aries, which can bode well for building wealth and security! The moon squares off with your other ruler planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which may find you in a sentimental, nostalgic mood—but don’t confuse your fantasies about the past with the reality of what was.