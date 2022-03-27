Daily Horoscope: March 28, 2022

The moon meets fiery Mars at 1:08 AM, affectionate Venus at 9:48 AM, and taskmaster Saturn at 10:11 AM—all in Aquarius—which can bring a new perspective on what we desire and how we go about getting it. We may be setting boundaries or reflecting on maturity or responsibility. Venus and Saturn meet in Aquarius at 3:27 PM, which could find us making an important commitment or setting new standards.

All times ET.

Aries

Hopes and dreams for the future can be discussed as sweet Venus meets taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius today. Powerful friendships may form at this time!

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus meets the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius today: You may be making an important achievement or stepping into a new role of leadership at this time.

Gemini

Sweet Venus meets taskmaster Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring deep, intellectual discussions. You may be confirming plans or thinking about the future.

Cancer

Important conversations about money and shared resources may take place with your partners today as relationship-oriented Venus meets the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius.

Leo

Important discussions about future plans can take place today as love and money planet Venus meets the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in your opposite sign, Aquarius. Commitment and partnership may be themes heavily on your mind today.

Virgo

You may be committing to a new project or routine as Venus meets taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius today. Reflect on your schedule and consider the best use of your time—you don’t have to say yes to every project!

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus meets Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which may find you committing to a creative collaboration or discussing plans or expectations in your love life.

Scorpio

Important decisions concerning your home or family life may be taking place as Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius. This is a powerful moment to reflect on your boundaries. It’s OK to set limits!

Sagittarius

You might be putting something in writing as Venus meets strict Saturn in Aquarius. Important discussions about the future or your expectations may be taking place.

Capricorn

Important discussions about money, belongings, security, or values may be taking place as Venus meets your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius. A higher standard is set!

Aquarius

Sweet Venus meets your ruling planet Saturn in your sign today, Aquarius, which can find you setting boundaries or expectations, or making important agreements.

Pisces

Venus and Saturn meet in Aquarius, encouraging you to think about what you want for your future. Don’t rush, dear Pisces! Take time to figure out what you need. Catch up on rest. Saying no can be hard, but sometimes it’s necessary.