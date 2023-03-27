Daily Horoscope: March 28, 2023

Mercury meets Jupiter in Aries at 2:50 AM, which can mark the beginning of exciting new discussions! Big, new plans could emerge. The mood is open-minded and optimistic. The moon enters Cancer at 6:22 AM, inspiring a caring, protective atmosphere, and we feel reenergized as the moon meets Mars in Cancer at 9:19 AM. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 11:04 AM, finding us focused on our responsibilities, and we feel confident about making a move toward whatever inspires us as the moon squares off with the sun in Aries at 10:32 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury meets Jupiter, which is in your sign, Aries, possibly finding you sharing big news! A great idea you have may go very far. The mood is friendly and optimistic. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury meets Jupiter in Aries, which could find you connecting with your intuition in some deep and significant way! The symbols that arrive in your dreams may be especially inspiring. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging open communication.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your social life may be especially exciting at this time as Mercury meets Jupiter in Aries. This could be an excellent moment for teamwork, networking, or exploring a new hobby. The moon enters Cancer, which can shift your focus to finances.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury meets Jupiter in Aries, which could find you sharing or receiving exciting news about your career or achievements! The moon enters your sign, Cancer, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury meets Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, which could bring exciting news from afar or find you making exciting travel plans. Your ideas and influence may be expanding in some significant way. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to catch up on quality time alone with the superstar of the zodiac: you!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Jupiter in Aries, which could find you putting an exciting financial plan in motion. The moon enters Cancer, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life: New friendships may form!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Exciting meetings and inspiring conversations may take place as Mercury meets Jupiter in Aries. This can be a powerful time for connection in your relationships. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to your career, and perhaps finding you making a great achievement!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury meets Jupiter in Aries, which may find you starting a new gig or project, or generally feeling very productive. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, perhaps bringing new and exciting opportunities your way!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury meets your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, making it a fun, exciting time in your love life and your social life! A great creative breakthrough may take place. You could be organizing your bills or having a discussion about money with a partner as the moon enters Cancer.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury meets Jupiter in Aries, which can find you making exciting plans regarding your home or personal life. Perhaps you’re moving or rearranging things, or communication with loved ones could bring inspiration and joy. The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury meets Jupiter in Aries, which may find you sharing or receiving big, exciting news! Your everyday life can feel bigger in some way; opportunities could be easy to find. The moon enters Cancer, inspiring an especially productive atmosphere.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, which could find you having an exciting discussion about money! Luck may come easily at this time. Great ideas can be shared. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring creativity, romance, and fun! Make time for what you love most.