Daily Horoscope: March 28, 2025

The waning crescent Moon forms an auspicious trine with Mars under Pisces and its native celestial domain, Cancer, the day before it reaches its darkest new Moon phase. This cosmic alignment pushes us toward rest, recharging, and recalibration. Although it seems counterintuitive, following these pursuits requires intentional action. Now is the time to decidedly focus on letting go of old behaviors, thought patterns, or other aspects of our daily lives that are holding us back or wearing us down. In today’s hectic atmosphere, waiting for this downtime to appear on its own is a recipe for disappointment. You must carve out this time to recenter and refocus, stargazer.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet continues its challenging square with Chiron as it forms a fleeting but potent trine with the waning crescent Moon. The tense alignment between Mars and Chiron suggests you’ve been in the situation you’re facing before, but you’re struggling to avoid repeating the same patterns. You can’t expect to think clearly when you’re running on fumes, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The favorable sextile between innovative Uranus and disciplinarian Saturn under your sign and Pisces offers a helpful contrast to some of the more chaotic energy brought on by Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and Neptune’s conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Old tricks and techniques might not work this time around, Taurus. It’s time to cut a new path.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and Neptune’s conjunction continues on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Remember that things might not be as they seem with so many planets in retrograde mixing with Neptune’s notoriously tricky idealism. We can create highly convincing illusions in our mind, Gemini. That doesn’t mean those illusions are always accurate or worth putting your trust into.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A nearly dark Moon forms a harmonious trine with Mars under Pisces and your celestial domain. This cosmic alignment urges us toward rest and recalibration. It’s time to take stock of what values, goals, and ideas you want to carry into the new lunar cycle and what you want to leave behind in this one. These revelations require intentional focus.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun continues its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under Aries and Libra, putting a stark spotlight on the balance between your relationships with others and yourself. These connections tend to inform and influence one another, Leo. Under the influence of this powerful celestial standoff, opportunities will arise to shift weight wherever necessary. Capitalize on them as they appear.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your retrograde ruling planet’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde and Neptune increases the likelihood of believing false truths, rumors, or assumptions. Under this alignment, critical thinking becomes more crucial than ever. But remember, Virgo: that means fixing a healthy dose of skepticism on your own actions, words, and beliefs. This discretion must go both ways, lest your ego best you.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The opposition of the Sun to Makemake retrograde under Aries and your celestial domain continues to pull attention toward relationships with others and yourself. Under this potent alignment, the difference between the time and energy you put into either type of connection will become more stark. The stars offer a reminder that prioritizing yourself isn’t the social affront you think it is.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto maintains its positive sextile with the conjunction of the Sun, Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and Neptune. Pay attention to sticky wheels and problem areas under this alignment, Scorpio. While it might be tempting to run away from these problems, confronting them head-on lends itself to quicker, more effective solutions. The stars encourage you to try to dig deeper.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Under the auspicious trine between the nearly dark Moon and Mars under Pisces and Cancer, the stars gently direct you where you should plant seeds for new ideas, pursuits, and relationships. This isn’t the most action-oriented stage of the lunar cycle, but you can still get a lot of work done in this downtime. You’re in a marathon, not a sprint.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet maintains its favorable sextile with Uranus under Pisces and Taurus, encouraging you to rethink how you approach aspects of your home life and material wealth. Perhaps it’s time to let go of the notion that you have to prove yourself, Capricorn. You have to leave some parts of your life just for you, void of external expectation.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pluto’s favorable sextile with the conjunction of Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and Neptune under your sign and the cusp of Pisces and Aries shines a light on elements of our communication styles and default perspectives that could use some improvement. It’s easier to troubleshoot when the trouble is actively happening, further bolstered by a positive alignment between Uranus and Saturn.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A harmonious trine between the nearly dark Moon and Mars occurs under your sign and Cancer, creating a water-heavy forecast that encourages sensitivity toward and careful attention to your inner self. Under the restorative phase of this lunar cycle, the stars encourage you to rest, release the old, and prepare your mind and spirit for the new. Endings are natural.

