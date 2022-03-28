Daily Horoscope: March 29, 2022

The moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces at 12:31 AM, connecting us to our imaginations. The moon in Pisces invites calmness during the hype and excitement of Aries season. There is an ability to find loopholes and workarounds as the moon gently connects with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, at 10:53 PM. Feelings can find a way to be expressed, even the ones that may seem inappropriate.

Aries

The moon enters a secretive and mysterious sector of your chart, encouraging you to take some time away from it all. You might find it satisfying or healing to participate in volunteer efforts, to feel like you are a part of something greater than yourself. Donating your resources, whether time or money, can free up some spiritual or physical space to welcome in new energy during this week’s new moon in your sign.

Taurus

You can’t daydream about the future enough as the moon illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. You can be faced with stale goals, things that you have outgrown. Inspiration is channeled as the moon connects with Uranus, giving you the ingenuity to make something groundbreaking! You’re well connected—you know the right people who can help you along the way.

Gemini

You’re in high demand as the moon moves into your chart’s fame and public reputation sector. This is a short period when your efforts are visible, and you can more easily connect with an audience. Use the next few days to work with your mythology. Or maybe take some time to connect with the authority figures in your life—bosses, mentors, parents, etc.

Cancer

The next two days connect you to your beliefs. You’re seeing what you stand for, and learning how you practice these things in real life. The moon connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, and you might be called to make some exceptions to the rules in order to fit strange circumstances. Sometimes, extraordinary things happen!

Leo

You would be surprised by what you can get if you just ask for it! The moon moves through your chart’s house of shared resources. It’s not just about what other people have, but what you can access by proxy. The moon connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, and you’re able to make unexpected connections that can support your larger goals.

Virgo

You’re more sensitively tuned into what other people want as the moon graces your chart’s relationships sector. This is a time to recalibrate with others and check in with the more important people in your life. There are some invigorated discussions that happen in order to create a sense of independence and stability as the moon connects with Uranus, the planet of rebellion.

Libra

You can feel like there is a laundry list of things to do as the moon moves through your chart’s house of routines and lifestyle. Be careful what you commit to—try not to overdo things! You’re asking for some grace and wiggle room as the moon gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, which might find you saying “sorry, something came up.”

Scorpio

Aries season is busy for you, dear Scorpio, so take some time to enjoy life! Over the next two days, the moon moves through your chart’s house of fun and pleasure and it’s an ideal time to do things that make you feel creative, in a state of flow. Playing games, going on dates, or surprising your friends and lovers can be a fruitful use of this day.

Sagittarius

While the sun is in Aries, you’re interested in going on dates and meeting up with your close friends. All of this fun can be exhausting! The moon moves through your chart’s house of home and family, encouraging you to get cozy and have some privacy for a bit. The moon connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, helping you make peace out of domestic chaos.

Capricorn

There are places to go and people to see as the moon moves through a busy, chatty sector of your chart. You’re running around, doing trips, and answering calls. This might be overwhelming or inspiring. Some creative imagination strikes as the moon connects with Uranus, the planet of invention. This can help you to feel like you’re expressing big ideas in a special way.

Aquarius

The moon moves through your chart’s house of personal resources and money, which means it’s a big day for shopping and paying bills. Focus on your finances and your supplies over the next two days. This is a time to check inventory. Come up with resourceful ways to create sustenance as the moon connects with Uranus, planet of the unexpected.

Pisces

You’re connecting with yourself on a deeper level as the moon moves through your sign, dear Pisces. This is a time when you are more in tune with your intuition on a physical and emotional level. The moon gently connects with Uranus, the planet of invention, and you’re able to come up with offbeat but genius solutions.