Daily Horoscope: March 29, 2023

A sweet, caring energy flows as the moon in Cancer connects with Venus in Taurus at 12:50 PM. This may be a lovely time for romance! Creativity can be easily accessed as the moon connects with brilliant Uranus in Taurus at 3:40 PM. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 7:35 PM: Be careful not to overdo things, or overindulge!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for March!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A special and perhaps unexpected gift could come your way as the moon in Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus. The moon squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, which can find you realizing something special about all the personal growth you’ve experienced lately!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in your sign, inspiring a supportive atmosphere and perhaps bringing unexpected news. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, encouraging you to connect with your intuition.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find a dream unexpectedly coming true! The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, finding you making a decision about how you want to invest in your future.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Exciting social connections can form as the moon in your sign, Cancer, connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus. You could connect with an unexpected crowd. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which may find you taking decisive action in your career.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your creativity can get you very far in your career today as the moon in Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus. The moon squares off with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, which could find you feeling swept up by an inspiring new idea or opportunity!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus, which could bring good news and unexpected, exciting opportunities! The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, finding you making important decisions about how you invest your time.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus, which could bring some unexpected support. You may have fans in surprising places! The moon squares off with Jupiter in your opposite sign Aries, finding you making an important choice about who you team up with to meet your future goals.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find you having an inspiring, perhaps surprising, discussion with a partner. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring productivity and passion.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be finding brilliant, unexpected solutions to tricky problems as the moon in Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring passion and creativity!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere in your relationships, and finding you connecting with exciting, unexpected people. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which could find you connecting with partners in a deep and personal way.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Venus and your ruling planet Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find you making some unexpected changes to your home life or routine. You may be reflecting on themes like comfort, and the balance between security and flexibility. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, bringing an intriguing conversation.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Venus and Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find you enjoying novel thrills! A flirtatious energy flows. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, which can find you building your wealth in some exciting way.