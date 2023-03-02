Daily Horoscope: March 3, 2023

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 9:22 AM, which could stir up complicated and intense emotions, but it can also be a powerful time to let go of what was. The moon enters Leo at 10:16 AM, inspiring courage and passion, and encouraging us to pursue whatever our hearts truly desire!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for March!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Important decisions about the balance between your personal and professional lives can be made as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, inspiring romance and creativity! A fun, playful energy flows. The moon in Leo wants you to focus on what—or who—you love most.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Discussions may reach an intense climax as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus can turn to your home and family life as the moon enters Leo. You could be in a nostalgic mood!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A power struggle concerning finances may come to a climax as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and encouraging discussion. News may come your way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Cancer, opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you and your partners confronting issues head-on. Intense emotions might arise. Egos may clash! The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to themes like money and security.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be kicking an old habit as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self care! Enjoy some sunshine and spend time with the people you love.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Drama that’s been brewing in your social life may come to a head as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time alone.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A power struggle may break as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus can turn to friendship as the moon enters Leo. The moon in Leo also encourages you to dream about the future: What’s your wish, Libra?

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Cancer opposes your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which may find an intense discussion reaching a climax. The moon enters Leo, perhaps bringing your focus to your career. An achievement can be made!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Power struggles involving finances may come to a head as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, which could find you exploring new opportunities!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An important turning point may take place in your relationships as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, which can find you organizing your bills or settling debts.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you making an important change in your routine. Deep emotions may surface and it’s a powerful time to acknowledge your feelings. The moon enters Leo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging collaboration.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring a conversation to an important turning point. Information may be revealed. The moon enters Leo, inspiring productivity and creativity.