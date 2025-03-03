Daily Horoscope: March 3, 2025

The waxing crescent Moon tucks itself in between two dwarf planets, Chiron and Eris, flying under Aries. This lunar phase encourages planning and preparation for future goals. The stars gently nudge us to consider aspirations revealed to us under the introspective shadow of the new Moon and find ways to turn these dreams into a reality. Based on the Moon’s placement between Chiron, which governs how we heal and grow from past experiences, and Eris, which governs our rebellious spirit, this alignment suggests that the way to pursue your goals might be off the beaten path. Venturing into the unknown can be scary. But more often than not, it’s well worth it, stargazer.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The waxing crescent Moon’s transition between Chiron and Eris takes place in your celestial domain, increasing this alignment’s effects on your daily life. The stars seem to be pushing you toward a new path, one that draws you out of your comfort zone and into something even more rewarding and prosperous. Keep your mind and heart open to potential surprises.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and Jupiter continues in tandem with the same alignment between Uranus under your sign and Saturn in Pisces. The latter alignment suggests perseverance in the face of unpredictability and chaos. Venus and Jupiter’s alignment points to financial or emotional good fortune. Don’t take this energy for granted while it’s here, Taurus. Enjoy it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet is slowly easing out of its conjunction with Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. But this alignment isn’t quite over just yet. Use the last days of this potent combination to seek greater mental clarity and a delineation between the realities you create in your mind and what’s actually going on in front of you.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon sits between Chiron and Eris in Aries, indicating a celestial push toward our goals using past experience and a bit of healthy defiance as your guiding forces. Dare to swim against the current, Cancer. We rarely find our greatest successes within the confines of our comfort zone. Have faith in yourself to navigate these choppy waters.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body’s square with Jupiter strengthens under Pisces and Gemini. With a forecast primarily dominated by water and air, you might notice yourself feeling out of your element (because, frankly, you are). Remember that bad luck doesn’t stick around forever. Don’t place a curse over your head that doesn’t actually exist, Leo. This, too, will pass.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet spends its final moments in conjunction with dreamy Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. This transition offers an invaluable opportunity to reaffirm your goals and aspirations. With the waxing crescent Moon encouraging planning and preparation, now is an ideal time to start getting your ducks in a row. Your future self will be grateful you did.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and Venus’ direct opposition continues in your celestial domain and Aries. As the first initial waves of Venus’ upcoming retrograde period begin to permeate the cosmos, maintaining a relatively stable sense of self will become all the more critical. Relying on external sources to provide you with internal satisfaction and contentment is a recipe for disappointment, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto and Haumea retrograde’s challenging square enjoys some relief from a nearby conjunction of Mercury and Neptune. Listening to your inner voice has been difficult lately, but communicative Mercury offers a helpful dose of mental clarity. Don’t underestimate the power of your self-doubt to shut out opportunities that could benefit you. Your default mode doesn’t have to be suffering, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The trine between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Makemake retrograde continues in Gemini and Libra, respectively. This ongoing alignment promotes positive self-talk and empowerment. The stars urge you to find ways to honor your beliefs, values, and goals. This means carefully selecting the people you keep in your inner circle and the ideas you willingly entertain. Choose carefully, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The sextile between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Uranus continues in Pisces and Taurus. This alignment isn’t the most action-oriented, but it does suggest strength and fortitude in the face of unpredictability and chaos. You are more capable of handling these challenges than you give yourself credit for, Capricorn. Stay strong. You’re closer to the end of the tunnel than you think.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Saturn continues in Taurus and Saturn. As elements of your home life or most familiar environments grow unpredictable or even unstable, Saturn’s disciplinarian attitude, paired with Pisces’ sentimental energy, indicates a strong handle on your emotional state and healthy boundaries. Roll with the punches, Aquarius. Indeed, things will level out soon enough.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Mercury spend their final days in conjunction on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries, increasing imaginative power and a more keen sense of how to turn our dreams into reality. Don’t be afraid to blaze a new trail if there isn’t one already available to you, stargazer. Why wait for someone else to do it if you can?

