Daily Horoscope: March 30, 2022

The moon in water sign Pisces meets lucky Jupiter at 1:24 PM, inspiring generosity. The moon meets dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 5:55 PM, making it a powerful time for creative self expression and connecting with your spirituality!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

You may be in a daydreamy mood as the moon moves through Pisces and meets philosophical Jupiter and imaginative Neptune. Make time for fantasy and to escape your everyday routine!

Taurus

You may connect with inspiring and imaginative people today as the moon in Pisces mingles with expansive Jupiter and mystical Neptune. Your social circle might be growing.

Gemini

Your artistic talents can be on display today as the moon in Pisces meets lucky Jupiter and creative Neptune. You may be enchanting the public with your unique gifts!

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, inviting you to shake up your usual routine and explore something new. Exciting opportunities can arrive as the moon meets lucky Jupiter, and deep conversations may take place as the moon meets mystical Neptune.

Leo

The moon in Pisces meets expansive Jupiter and boundless Neptune, inspiring a big, generous atmosphere—but do try to stay grounded. If you’re offered something, don’t take more than you can carry.

Virgo

Romance is in the air as the moon in your opposite sign Pisces mingles with Jupiter and Neptune! Even if you’re not looking for love, some open-hearted, inspiring connections can form.

Libra

Creativity flows as the moon in Pisces mingles with expansive Jupiter and imaginative Neptune! It’s an exciting time to transform your routine and experiment with new ideas.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, and it meets with lucky Jupiter and fantastical Neptune, inspiring a hugely romantic, creative, and fun atmosphere! Just be careful not to over-indulge.

Sagittarius

You may be feeling quite nostalgic today as the moon moves through Pisces! The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter, and then Neptune, inspiring you to connect with your feelings, express yourself creatively, or explore your spirituality.

Capricorn

The moon in Pisces illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and it’s a lovely time to write poetry, talk about your dreams, and share fantasies as the moon meets Jupiter and Neptune!

Aquarius

The moon in Pisces meets expansive Jupiter and mystical Neptune, inspiring an energy of abundance and creativity. A special gift may come your way!

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, and it meets your two ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune, boding well for creativity, expansion, and spiritual connection! You may be feeling especially romantic, and people can find you particularly enchanting at this time.