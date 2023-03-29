Daily Horoscope: March 30, 2023

An important message may be shared as the moon in Cancer squares off with Mercury in Aries at 2:30 AM. A solution to a problem could arrive in a daydream as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 9:45 AM. Mars in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces at 3:03 PM, inspiring a hugely productive atmosphere that’s fantastic for strategizing and accomplishing goals!

Pleasure can be found in unexpected places as Venus meets Uranus in Taurus at 6:26 PM. The moon enters Leo at 6:31 PM, inspiring passion and creativity, and deep feelings are explored as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius at 6:46 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars, now in Cancer, connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you taking care of business at home and in your personal life. An unexpected gift could be shared as Venus meets Uranus in Taurus. Romance and creativity abound as the moon enters Leo!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mars in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, making it a solid time for teamwork! Your ruling planet Venus meets Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which could find you experimenting with a new look, or even a new approach to your relationships. Unexpected attention may come your way. The moon enters Leo, inspiring a warm atmosphere at home and in your personal life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mars in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for your career and finances! Creative blocks may be busted as Venus meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Leo, encouraging open, straightforward communication.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mars in your sign, Cancer, connects with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you finalizing exciting plans, perhaps concerning travel, education, or publishing. Surprising friendships may form as Venus meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Leo, finding you reflecting on themes like luxury and wealth.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The high standards you have for yourself and others are put to the test as Mars in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. Some unexpected applause could come your way Venus meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters your sign, Leo, encouraging you to connect with what you love and focus on self care.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mars in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for planning future commitments. The intellectual connection you share with someone may delight and inspire you as Venus meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A great achievement can take place and you may be flourishing in a leadership position as Mars in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. Your ruling planet Venus meets Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected help your way. The moon enters Leo, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mars in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for making future plans. You may feel a great sense of achievement or security. Venus meets Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with someone unexpected, or learning something surprising about a partner. The moon enters Leo, and you’re standing in the spotlight in some exciting way!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be cutting ties with the past and feeling a great sense of relief as Mars in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. Venus meets Uranus in Taurus, which could bring something sweet and unexpected your way. The moon enters Leo, perhaps bringing you good news from far away, or finding you planning a trip.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Productive discussions about responsibility or future plans can take place in your partnerships as Mars in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Venus meets Uranus in Taurus, which could bring some unexpected romance or a creative breakthrough. The moon enters Leo, finding you and a partner discussing financial goals.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mars in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for your career and building wealth. Venus meets your other ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing something special and unexpected your way. An exciting shift could take place at home. The moon enters Leo, encouraging connection as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mars in Cancer connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which can find you and a romantic partner discussing future plans, or find you committing to a creative project. Juicy news may be shared as Venus meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Leo, inspiring creativity and productivity!