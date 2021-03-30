Daily Horoscope: March 31, 2021

The moon in Scorpio connects with dreamy Neptune at 11:59 AM, inspiring an imaginative, creative energy. The moon clashes with expansive Jupiter at 2:52 PM, stirring up big feelings, but we’re talking about what’s on our minds as the moon connects with messenger Mercury at 4:35 PM. The sun connects with strict Saturn at 5:04 PM, encouraging us to be realistic and plan for the future. The moon connects with Pluto at 8:29 PM, helping us tap into our power.

All times ET.

Aries

The sun is in your sign, Aries, finding you in a sunny, optimistic mood! But the sun also connects with Saturn today, asking you to be a realist—trusting that things will work out is great, but getting organized and preparing yourself always helps!

Taurus

The moon is in your opposite sign Scorpio today, bringing your attention to relationships. Your career is also on your mind as the sun connects with Saturn; it’s a wonderful time to discuss your dreams with a mentor.

Gemini

The moon in Scorpio encourages you to rethink your routine. The sun connects with Saturn, creating a powerful energy around planning for the future.

Cancer

A creative energy flows as the moon moves through fellow water sign Scorpio. A flirtatious energy is in the air! The sun connects with Saturn, which may find you having solid conversations about your career and the future.

Leo

The moon is in Scorpio, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and finding you reflecting on your personal life. It’s a powerful day to discuss future plans with your partners as the sun connects with Saturn.

Virgo

The moon in Scorpio lights up the communication sector of your chart, bringing news your way. The sun and Saturn connect, helping you organize complicated (or annoying) issues.

Libra

The moon in Scorpio finds you focussed on finances today. The sun connects with Saturn, creating a powerful energy for bonding and connecting with your partners.

Scorpio

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to sit with your emotions. The sun connects with Saturn, helping you get things organized at home and in your personal life.

Sagittarius

Take it easy and rest as the moon moves through Scorpio. Solid conversations about your love life and creative projects flow as the sun connects with Saturn.

Capricorn

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Scorpio. The sun connects with your ruling planet Saturn, helping you get things organized at home and in your finances or sense of security.

Aquarius

The moon in Scorpio finds you focused on your career today. The sun makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Saturn, which bodes well for conversations about standards and commitments.

Pisces

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio finds you in an adventurous mood! The sun also connects with Saturn, helping you make your dreams and brainstorms into reality.

