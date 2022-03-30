Daily Horoscope: March 31, 2022

The moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:37 AM, inspiring us to embrace change, and we’re feeling courageous as the moon enters fire sign Aries at 5:30 AM. We may quite chatty as the moon meets Mercury in Aries at 10:35 PM. A new moon in Aries arrives tomorrow at 2:24 AM, inspiring a fresh start!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to check in with your emotions. A new moon in your sign is on the way, which might bring the fresh start you’ve been craving!

Taurus

The moon enters Aries today, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time with yourself. If your busy schedule doesn’t allow for much relaxation, consider how you can change that during the upcoming new moon in Aries.

Gemini

The moon enters Aries today, which can bring your focus to your social life, and you may be joining a new friend circle or community during the upcoming new moon in Aries.

Cancer

Your focus turns to your career and life in public as the moon enters Aries. You may be reaching for new goals or receiving some recognition during the upcoming new moon in Aries!

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring you to plan your next journey, or perhaps sharing exciting news. Exciting new opportunities can emerge with the upcoming new moon in Aries.

Virgo

The moon enters Aries today, which may find you and your partners discussing money. You might feel inspired to organize your bills or pay off a debt, or emotionally, you may be releasing the past in some way during the upcoming new moon in Aries.

Libra

Your focus turns to partnerships as the moon enters Aries, and you may be entering a new relationship or reconnecting with an established partner during the upcoming new moon in Aries!

Scorpio

The moon enters Aries today, which can inspire you to get reorganized, and the upcoming new moon in Aries may find you rearranging your schedule or starting a new routine!

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and the upcoming new moon in Aries can find you feeling renewed and ready to have more fun!

Capricorn

The moon enters Aries today, bringing your focus to your home and family life. A new moon in Aries is on the way, inspiring you to spruce up your space. You may be moving, rearranging things, or simply inviting a fresh energy into your home!

Aquarius

News may come your way as the moon enters Aries, and a new conversation or way of thinking about things may develop with the upcoming new moon in Aries!

Pisces

The moon enters Aries today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart, and new opportunities, gifts, or conversations about money, wealth, and security begin with the upcoming new moon in Aries.