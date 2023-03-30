Daily Horoscope: March 31, 2023

The moon in Leo harmonizes with the sun in Aries, creating a connection across the fire signs. This is a good time for pushing forward with your will, and feeling positive about the way things are heading.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of pleasure and creativity energizes you to get involved with your friends and lovers. You can be more accepting of yourself and your happiness right now, feeling empowered to do what feels right.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of home and family connects you to your resting place. You can be more accepting of a need to tune out and take a nap, feeling ready to let things be while you take time for yourself.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of communication can inspire you to gain a more honest understanding of things. You can be more accepting of your current trajectory, feeling inspired to brag about your accomplishments. Be proud of yourself!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of personal resources connects you to your material needs and desires. You can be more accepting of your position right now, feeling empowered to accept the compensation that you deserve!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in your sign connects you to your needs and moods. You may feel more sensitive, but energized, since it’s Aries season! You can be more accepting of your ideas and beliefs, ready to give people a piece of your mind.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in a secretive, quiet sector of your chart can put you in the mood to silently dip out. You may be more accepting of things needing to end or change right now, content to let other people take control of the situation.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams can have you excited about the future! You may be more accepting of potential right now, feeling empowered to trust in the vision with faith that things will work out.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of career and public reputation connects you to your fans. You can be feeling more aware of how your everyday actions build up to something victorious and lasting over time. Step into a flow state.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo puts you in the mood to wonder, question, and learn. You can be more accepting of new experiences and social groups right now, feeling emboldened to step outside of your clique, or take your group somewhere new!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in your chart’s house of shared resources connects you to the things that other people need or expect from you. You can be more accepting of endings and changes right now, feeling hopeful of what’s to come in the next phase, as this one is currently ending.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of relationships brings exciting and invigorating energy from other people. You can be more accepting of where conversations are heading right now, feeling empowered to get to know other people and ask important questions about their motivations.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of work and routine can give you the extra motivation to get it done! You feel like money is a motivating factor right now, inspired to put in the work to see results. Whether that’s through gardening or grinding, you’re letting the process happen.