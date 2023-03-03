Daily Horoscope: March 4, 2023

The moon in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries at 11:56 AM, inspiring an expansive, uplifting atmosphere. People can feel especially generous and open-minded. Surprises may pop up as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 5:54 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Today can be very fun and romantic as the moon in fellow fire sign Leo connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries! Just watch your spending as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a warm, expansive energy at home and in your personal life. You could be ready to make a surprising move as the moon squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

An easygoing, fun energy flows in your social life as the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries. Good news may be shared. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you coming up with a surprising plan.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, boding especially well for your career and finances! Your popularity can increase. You might run into someone unexpected or align with someone unusual as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Leo, connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can find you embarking on an exciting adventure! New opportunities may arise. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you making a surprising decision concerning your career.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which may bring some surprising opportunities your way.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Exciting social connections can form as the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries. The freedom to experiment feels especially important to you as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring creativity and productivity! Big opportunities can arise. Chance meetings may take place as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, inspiring adventure, romance, and creativity! An unexpected change in your routine may take place as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A feeling of emotional freedom flows as the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which may find you exploring something surprising.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, encouraging communication. It’s an exciting time to network! The moon squares off with your ruling planet Uranus, in Taurus, which could find you making unexpected changes at home or in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, which may find you feeling especially lucky or abundant! The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing surprising news.