Daily Horoscope: March 4, 2025

Venus retrograde begins, bringing with it an air of unpredictability or volatility in matters of the heart or wallet. Judgment in these areas of life can become cloudy, likely due to the strong emotions we feel around our close relationships and financial resources. The potential for miscommunication and misunderstanding increases. Choose your words and actions carefully during this celestial period, stargazer. Venus retrograde is a time for guarding your heart and protecting what’s most valuable to you. Keep in mind that this protection might extend against yourself. More often than not, your reckless behavior disaffects you and you alone. How will your sign fare under this planetary shift?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus shifts into its retrograde motion in your celestial domain, increasing its proximity to your daily life. Be careful not to give in to knee-jerk reactions, Aries. The stars warn against allowing your desire to be right, successful, or both supersede the important relationships in your life. If you burn every bridge around you, you’ll have nowhere to go.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet shifts into its retrograde motion today. During this time, romantic relationships and financial situations can go rocky or unstable. This can be especially disconcerting for you and your love of stability and familiarity. Whatever you do, try not to make things even more unpredictable by letting your stubborn streak overrule your critical thinking. Being right isn’t always important.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Mercury, and Neptune as the former celestial body moves further into Aries. A favorable sextile between Mercury and Pluto in Aquarius illuminates a clear path forward. With Aries pushing you toward your goals and Aquarius offering the creative energy it takes to get there, the stars are truly aligning in your favor, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon forms a direct opposition to Haumea retrograde as it passes from Aries to Taurus. As this lunar phase encourages us to prepare for what’s ahead, Venus retrograde turns things topsy-turvy. Going with your original plan may no longer be an option, Cancer. Rather than waste your time fighting the inevitable, try focusing your energy on improvising.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A coinciding sextile between the Sun and waxing crescent Moon and a square between the Sun and Jupiter suggest that progress on a major project or goal is beginning to stall. Try your best to avoid catastrophizing when this happens, Leo. Use this downtime to your advantage. Consider your progress thus far to better inform your next steps forward.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As Mercury moves further from Neptune into Aries, your ruling planet also begins to form a positive sextile with Pluto in Aquarius. This easygoing alignment suggests a greater sense of purpose and a better idea of your next move. Trust your instincts today, Virgo. Indeed, a moment’s consideration can make a world of difference in the haze of Venus retrograde.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, shifts into its retrograde period while maintaining its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde. With placements in Aries and your celestial domain, respectively, this is far and away the most tangible cosmic alignment in your forecast. Reckless behavior can sometimes feel so good that it can almost convince us it isn’t reckless. Don’t give in to that falsehood.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto begins to lock into a positive sextile with Mercury, offsetting some of the foggier consequences of the square between your ruling planet and Haumea retrograde. Major transformations are on the way, Scorpio. Communicative Mercury’s positive alignment with your ruling planet suggests a strong sense of self and confidence in your aspirations. Lean on this certainty when Venus retrograde starts rocking the boat.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Venus shifts slightly as the latter planet begins its retrograde period. When retrograde, Venus can turn romance rocky and tank financial investments. Acting against one’s best interest becomes more and more tempting until short-term, instant satisfaction is the only thing worth pursuing. The stars urge you to seek contentment somewhere deeper than that.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Venus retrograde is bound to shake things up over the next several weeks. But fortunately, you have quite the cosmic stabilizer in your corner. A positive sextile between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Uranus encourages adaptability and innovative approaches to new challenges. Sometimes, the easiest way to weather a storm is to hunker down and find ways to endure its passing.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and Saturn continue their sextile in Taurus and Pisces, which will become especially useful after Venus begins its retrograde shift today. This celestial period invites relationship miscommunication, reckless spending habits, and depletion of our mental and physical resources. With chaotic Uranus and disciplinarian Saturn working in tandem, compensating for these natural ebbs and flows will become easier. Everything passes, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Two notable alignments dominate your forecast today, Pisces. The first is the tense square between the Sun and Jupiter under your sign and Gemini, and the second is the far more positive sextile between Saturn and Uranus. The latter alignment of chaos-prone Uranus and responsible Saturn suggests a resiliency through the unexpected and unwanted. You decide how to play your hand.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.