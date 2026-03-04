Daily Horoscope: March 4, 2026

Some days feel engineered to test boundaries, taste, and patience all at once. The Moon throws feelings at Venus, so affection can land sweet, then annoying. Uranus offers a left-field solution that actually works, especially when we stop trying to control the outcome. Saturn gets prickly, and responsibility shows up with a clipboard and a stare. Stargazer, treat every promise like a contract and every mood like weather: temporary. Say what you can do, name what you won’t, and don’t decorate the truth to keep things pretty. If confusion appears, ask for specifics and wait. Keep your body fed, hydrated, and away from doomscrolling. Let follow-through be the love language.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

There’s a weird power in doing nothing extra. Mars in Pisces says your value isn’t measured by how many fires you put out for other people. Aries, stop volunteering as the emergency contact for everyone’s mood. Do your part, then detach. If someone wants more from you, they can ask directly. You don’t have to anticipate needs like you’re running a customer service desk.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Moon opposite Venus can make you crave reassurance and then get annoyed when it shows up wrong. Venus in sextile to Uranus says the fix is novelty, not a fight. Taurus, change the setting, change the playlist, change who gets access to your energy. Say what you want plainly, without testing anyone. A surprising compliment or invitation can pull the day back into alignment.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Today has “wait, did I imagine that?” energy. Not your fault. Mercury retrograde in Pisces can blur what was said versus what was implied. Gemini, don’t litigate it. Ask for a redo and name what you heard. If they get defensive, that’s telling. Keep your day anchored in facts: times, places, follow-through. Everything else can stay in drafts.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Someone might say something sweet and you still won’t trust it. That’s the Moon opposing Venus, then Neptune, then Saturn—affection, confusion, and doubt in one day. Cancer, give yourself time before you respond. The Moon’s trines to Uranus and Pluto support a smarter choice: change the routine, break the pattern, stop chasing proof. Let actions be the evidence.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re not here to be “easygoing” for other people’s comfort. With your Sun in Pisces, you can feel everyone’s mood like a weather report, then blame yourself for the storm. Leo, stop taking responsibility for energy you didn’t create. Do something that makes you feel grounded in your own body, not in someone else’s expectations. A no can be kind. So can silence.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You might catch yourself rewriting a message five times and still feeling misunderstood. That’s Mercury retrograde in Pisces, allergic to precision. Virgo, don’t punish yourself for not being perfectly understood by people who aren’t listening. Ask for a concrete answer, then decide. If you’re tempted to fix someone’s confusion for them, don’t. Let the silence do some work today.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Someone’s giving mixed signals, or maybe you’re reading between lines that don’t exist. Moon opposite Venus can make feelings feel personal. Libra, bring it back to reality. Venus sextile Uranus supports a direct move that changes the tone: propose a plan, name what you want, and let them respond. If they can’t meet you there, you don’t have to chase.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re picking up on what people aren’t saying, and it’s almost funny how obvious it is. Moon trine Pluto gives you x-ray vision, but you don’t have to use it like a weapon. Scorpio, ask for the truth once, then watch what they do next. If someone’s being slippery, stop chasing context. Spend your time on what actually changes your life.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Someone’s trying to sell you a version of yourself that’s easier for them to manage. Hard pass. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer asks for loyalty to your own instincts, not their projections. Sagittarius, if you feel pressured to agree, pause. Ask for time, ask for terms, ask what happens if you say no. Freedom starts with one honest boundary.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Someone might hit you with a guilt trip disguised as “just checking in,” and it’s going to irritate you more than you expected. Moon opposite Saturn presses on duty, expectations, and old obligations. Capricorn, you can care without complying. Give a real answer, not a soothing one. If you need time, say that. Saturn in Aries backs you when you act like your time matters.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Today rewards the weird choice that somehow works. Moon trine Uranus puts you in sync with your instincts, and Venus in sextile to Uranus adds charm to your chaos-in-a-cute-way energy. Aquarius, change one thing on purpose: your plan, your look, your route, your usual “I’m fine.” A small pivot can open a door you didn’t know existed. Say yes to the option that feels alive.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your imagination is doing a lot, and not all of it is helpful. Moon opposite Neptune can make a text, a glance, or a memory feel like a whole plotline. Pisces, don’t convict anyone based on vibes alone, including yourself. Neptune in Aries wants you to act, but act on facts. Ask the question, confirm the plan, and protect your energy. Sleep solves more than spiraling does.

Pisces monthly horoscope