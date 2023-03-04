Daily Horoscope: March 5, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini at 4:26 AM, inspiring a boost in confidence and activity. Limitations may be reached as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 10:18 PM. This alignment calls for maturity and patience. The moon enters grounded and practical earth sign Virgo at 10:38 PM, inspiring a thoughtful and helpful atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, and opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which could mean a busy day for communication and setting boundaries. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to get reorganized and tackle your to-do list.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini and opposes Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a focused atmosphere for building wealth and security. A more playful energy flows as the moon enters Virgo, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Leo aligns with Mars in your sign, Gemini, and opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries around communication and your availability. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may be rethinking the best use of your money and other resources as the moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini and opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging communication.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Leo, connects with Mars in Gemini and opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can inspire a dynamic energy in your relationships. Goals and limits may be discussed. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to finances.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You could be making important changes to your routine or schedule as the moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini and opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters your sign, Virgo, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self care.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini and opposes Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life and finding you and your teams making decisions about the future. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to rest.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini and opposes Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a dynamic atmosphere in your career. Important boundaries may be set. The moon enters Virgo, which can find your social life especially busy!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo connects with Mars in Gemini and opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you having important discussions about plans and limitations. An important achievement may be made as the moon enters Virgo. Your focus turns to your career or life in the public eye.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini and opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you reworking your budget and figuring out the best use of your time. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, perhaps bringing new opportunities your way!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini and opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is in your sign, Aquarius, finding you having important discussions about future plans and expectations with partners. The moon enters Virgo, which could mean organizing your bills.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re in a problem solving mood, but it would be wise not to overextend yourself, Pisces! The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini, which bodes well for productivity, but the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius, urging you to take things slow. Find a balance! The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging collaboration.