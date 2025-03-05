Daily Horoscope: March 5, 2025

The waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Uranus under Taurus, signaling a cosmic push toward innovative ways to avoid obstacles and achieve our goals. The answers you seek are unlikely to reside within your comfort zone, stargazer. With Venus fresh in its retrograde period, matters of the heart or wallet become unreliable and hard to decipher. Old techniques for expressing your feelings or investing your financial resources might not work the way they once did. Rather than perceiving this as an affront to your ego and, in turn, a hit to your self-esteem, try to find the silver lining. Wisdom born of experience is never a bad thing.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A sextile between Mercury and Pluto in your celestial domain and Aquarius suggests a keen sense of awareness of the events to come. Knowing when the rug will be pulled from under you doesn’t always make it less painful, but it offers a lucky chance to step off the rug before it flings you off first. Use this to your advantage.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The sextile between Jupiter and Venus continues, your latter ruling planet having just shifted into its retrograde motion. Despite the bad reputation retrogrades receive, this cosmic alignment is generally positive. Pay attention to the wires that cross. As uncomfortable as these experiences can feel at first, there is merit to leaning into them to gain valuable insights into these relationships.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Venus retrograde’s placement in fiery Aries increases the likelihood of romantic missteps and miscommunications between intimate partners. Fortunately, your ruling planet, Mercury, is also flying through Aries. Your emotions might be loud, but your words have the potential to be louder. The stars encourage you to listen to your emotional and logical sides without letting one overpower the other.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body conjoins with Uranus in Taurus today. This waxing crescent phase pushes us toward planning and preparation of future goals. With chaotic, inventive Uranus in the mix, the stars seem to suggest that the way through these hardships is through methods you haven’t tried yet. Consider why you’re starting to run into the same problems repeatedly, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun and Jupiter continue their tense square. With Venus now in retrograde, this alignment has the potential to become even more cumbersome. When it comes to love and finances, it can be especially tempting to take mishaps in these areas personally. Wrapping your ego into the mix won’t make these situations any easier. It’s best to leave it out.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Pluto in Aries and Aquarius makes for an interesting complement to Venus retrograde. Typically, the latter planetary shift will bring about miscommunication, reckless behavior, and low self-esteem. But with Mercury and Pluto’s sextile in the cosmic mix, the stars offer transformative solutions to these problems. Make sure you’re paying attention, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Jupiter and Venus maintain their positive sextile in Gemini and Aries, but this alignment changes slightly now that Venus is in retrograde. A favorable relationship with Jupiter generally signifies prosperity and growth. Its connection to Venus retrograde seems to suggest there are emotional and financial habits, ideas, and relationships that are holding you back from the rewards Jupiter has to offer.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, forms a favorable sextile with Mercury in Aquarius and Aries. This generally easygoing alignment offsets some of the more chaotic shake-ups brought on by Venus retrograde. To be clear, being able to identify the problem quickly doesn’t necessarily make it any less painful. Still, wouldn’t you rather navigate this rugged terrain with a walking stick, not a blindfold?

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter maintains its auspicious trine with Makemake retrograde and tense square with the Sun. All cosmic signs point to putting your pride on the back burner so that you may attain a greater sense of inner peace. As Makemake retrograde increases confidence and sense of self, allow yourself to explore these avenues of personal betterment before writing them off as unnecessary.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with a conjunction of Uranus and the waxing crescent Moon in Pisces and Taurus. As the latter alignment promotes creative thinking around dilemmas having to do with the most intimate parts of our home life, Saturn provides the necessary strength to keep pushing forward even when it’s difficult. The stars are lining in your favor.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Uranus under Taurus today, suggesting a need to think outside of the box when it comes to your home life. What works for other people might not work for you, Aquarius. It’s not your job to morph these intimate aspects of your life to external standards. It is your responsibility to pursue your own joy.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Ceres and Haumea retrograde maintain their auspicious trine under your celestial domain and Scorpio. This water-dominant forecast increases emotional sensitivity and intuition. While this can certainly be a positive overall, this heightened internal state can lead to more greater mishaps and pitfalls brought on by Venus retrograde. The cosmos warn against giving in to knee-jerk reactions today, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

